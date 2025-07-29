29 killed, others injured in Lagos, Kano auto crashes

By Evelyn Usman & Bashir Bello

It was a black Sunday in Lagos and Kano states, as no fewer than 29 persons were killed and many others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate auto crashes.

While 21 persons lost their lives in a crash involving a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer along the Kano–Zaria highway, eight others died, and several sustained injuries on the Badagry Expressway in Lagos when a commercial bus collided with a truck.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kano Sector Commander, Mohammed Bature, confirmed the incident, describing it as one of the most devastating crashes in recent times. A total of 24 passengers were involved in the crash, which occurred at Kasuwar Dogo, Dakatsalle, around 8:23 a.m.

According to a statement by FRSC spokesperson Abdullahi Labaran, preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hummer Bus, with registration number KMC 171 YM, violated traffic regulations and collided head-on with the DAF trailer, with registration number GWL 422 ZE, resulting in a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

“The crash was caused by a route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer. The impact resulted in a fire outbreak,” the statement noted.

The fire claimed the lives of 21 passengers, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The burnt remains of the victims have been deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary in Kano, and the injured were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for treatment.

FRSC officials, in collaboration with the Federal and State Fire Services and the Nigeria Police Force, swiftly responded to the scene. The wreckage has since been cleared, and normal traffic flow restored along the affected route.

Sector Commander Bature expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. He also issued a stern warning to drivers against route violations, dangerous overtaking, and night travel, noting that such actions often lead to fatal consequences.

“The Corps remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and urges the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding on the highways,” the statement concluded.

8 killed, others injured in Lagos

In the Lagos crash, which occurred at Atura Bus Stop, a 16-seater Mazda bus with plate number KJA 811 YF collided with a DAF truck, registration number T1 4636 LA. Eyewitnesses said the bus driver was speeding before losing control and crashing into the truck, leading to multiple fatalities.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with the FRSC, police, and soldiers from the 244 Battalion, were present at the scene for rescue operations.

Eight survivors, said to have been pulled from the wreckage, were rushed to Badagry General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for severe injuries.

According to LASTMA, investigations into the crash are ongoing. However, preliminary reports confirmed that excessive speed was the primary cause.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was at the scene, described the incident as “heart-wrenching and a painful reminder of the dangers of speeding.”

He said, “No journey should end in such tragedy. This regrettable loss of lives could have been avoided if the driver had obeyed speed limits. Speed is a major killer on our roads. We appeal to drivers to slow down and obey traffic rules to protect lives. We urge all motorists to drive responsibly to prevent needless deaths.”

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to road safety but stressed that motorists must play their part.

Bakare-Oki also assured that LASTMA was intensifying efforts to curb reckless driving through stricter enforcement and the installation of speed-limiting devices in accident-prone areas.

The incident plunged the Badagry community into mourning, with residents calling for stricter penalties for reckless drivers.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Igbekeleoluwa Ranti, said, “This is becoming too frequent. The government must do more to stop these avoidable deaths. We are mourning another tragic loss. The question remains: When will drivers learn that speed kills?”