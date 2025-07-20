ADC’s criticism of President Tinubu’s appointments baseless — APC

APC flags

The APC in Lagos State has described the African Democratic Congress’s (ADC) criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s appointments as “a baseless tirade from the political sidelines”.

The Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladejo said that the party found the recent statement by ADC, criticising Tinubu’s appointments, “as not only mischievous, but emblematic of the party’s long-standing tradition of political irrelevance masked in hollow outrage”.

He said it was regrettable that at a time the President Tinubu was working assiduously to restructure governance and reposition Nigeria, ADC had chosen to resort to uninformed commentary aimed at undermining a merit-based and inclusive appointment process.

“President Tinubu’s appointments so far have reflected a deliberate commitment to competence, regional balance, and institutional reform.

“From technocrats and reformers to seasoned administrators, every appointment made under his leadership has reflected Nigeria’s diversity and the urgency of national renewal.

“Unlike the ADC—which has failed to evolve from a platform of recycled slogans to a body of real policy alternatives, President Tinubu and the APC are focused on nation-building, not optics,” Oladejo said.

According to him, the composition of Tinubu’s cabinet and key agency leadership reflects individuals with verifiable track records in both the public and private sectors.

He added that the President’s appointees are individuals capable of delivering results in these crucial times.

“It is laughable that the ADC, a party with negligible electoral impact and no real governance experience at the federal or state level, would presume to lecture the President of the Federal Republic on leadership.

“We challenge the ADC to point to a single state, local government, or constituency it governs where its own so-called ‘inclusive’ model has produced tangible results.

“Criticism, when constructive, is welcomed in any democracy. But the ADC’s rhetoric reeks of political desperation, not patriotic concern,” he added.

According to him, President Tinubu’s administration has continued to engage all Nigerians, regardless of party, ethnicity, or religion, in the quest to restore trust in government and revive the economy.

He said that the Lagos APC stands firmly behind the President’s decisions, urging Nigerians to focus on performance, not propaganda.

“The real test of appointments is not where appointees come from, but what they do with the privilege of public service.

“On that score, we remain confident in this administration’s direction and vision,” he said.

He called on the ADC to elevate its discourse, if the party still wished to be taken seriously.

Oladejo said that the ADC must resist the temptation to “weaponise ethnicity, cynicism, or political bitterness’ in moments that demand unity and competence.