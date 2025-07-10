2027: You’ll be out of power one day, El-Rufai tells Tinubu administration

Nasir El-Rufai

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged those in President Bola Tinubu’s administration to be conscious of the future, noting that they will one day be out of power.

El-Rufai stated this on Thursday at the unveiling of the book, “OPL245: The Inside Story of the $1.3b Nigerian Oil Bloc”, written by a former Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice in the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke SAN.

El-Rufai said books like this are necessary not only to set the records straight and put things in perspective but also to encourage a culture of memoir writing in public service. “We don’t try it enough in this country,” he said.

“I appeal to those in power today to remember that their turn will come. Our turn always comes,” he added.

El-Rufai said Adoke was one of those who stood behind President Jonathan and persuaded him to concede to President Buhari after the 2015 general election, wondering how it was that he had to face such from the last administration. He said he would read the book to gain more insights.

“We should actually thank him as the APC government of 2015, not persecute him. I had several discussions with President Buhari, as you know, I was very close to him, and I didn’t see that he had any extra interest in the matter apart from the rule of law,” he said.

The OPL 245 case, also known as the Malabu oil deal scandal, revolves around the acquisition of Oil Prospecting License OPL 245, an oil bloc in Nigeria, by Shell and Eni in 2011 for $1.3 billion.

The core of the controversy lies in allegations that a significant portion of this money, specifically $1.1 billion, was channelled through intermediaries as bribes to Nigerian officials and politicians.

Adoke, who was dragged into the saga by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, was eventually discharged and acquitted at home and abroad.