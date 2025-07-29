2027: We’re the only viable alternative to APC — PDP slams ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared itself the only credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, dismissing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as politically irrelevant.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PDP emphasized that its focus remains on dislodging the APC and addressing Nigeria’s pressing national challenges, rather than engaging in distractions from smaller political parties.

The statement, signed by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, was a response to comments made by Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, who had criticized the PDP during a recent television interview.

Reacting, the PDP said it would not be drawn into debates with marginal opposition parties, stating that its priority is to provide a formidable challenge to the APC and rally Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The PDP, as the leading opposition party commanding the respect, loyalty, and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, will not descend to join issues with the ADC or any other opposition party in the country,” Ologunagba said.

He maintained that the PDP remains Nigeria’s largest opposition platform, boasting a national spread, strong grassroots support, and the political capacity to unseat the APC in the next polls.

Ologunagba also downplayed recent defections from the party, insisting that the PDP still enjoys robust support from Nigerians.

“Nigerians, who are the real organic strength of the PDP, are still standing shoulder to shoulder with our party,” he said.

“The PDP remains the party with the support base, connections, and political muscle to unseat the APC.”

The party also reiterated its readiness to lead the country, citing its past governance record and a lineup of presidential hopefuls with proven competence and the capacity to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

It further expressed willingness to collaborate with like-minded individuals and groups in what it described as a collective effort to rescue Nigeria from APC misrule.

“As the platform of choice for all Nigerians, the PDP remains open to working with other well-meaning citizens and groups committed to the collective aspiration of rescuing our nation from the APC,” the statement added.

The PDP said preparations are in top gear for its National Convention, scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal unity and national leadership, the party said it would not allow itself to be distracted by what it called “baseless attacks” from elements sympathetic to the APC.

“Our party is working assiduously towards a successful National Convention and will not be distracted by baseless attacks from known agents of the APC,” Ologunagba concluded.