2027: Peter Obi submits single-tenure proposal to opposition coalition

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has submitted his single-tenure proposal to the opposition coalition for consideration.

Dr Yinusa Tanko, the National Coordinator for the Obidient Movement Worldwide, disclosed this on Tuesday during the conferment of a chieftaincy title, ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero), on Obi.

Tanko believes the coalition would align with Obi’s four-year ambition, stressing that the former governor of Anambra does not need more than four years to transform the country.

He stated, “We have presented it to the coalition. It is there for them to make a decision. But we are confident it can work. This is a pronouncement rooted in integrity, and Peter Obi embodies that. What Nigeria needs now are leaders with integrity.

“Obi has said clearly — even though the single term is not in the constitution — that he is committing himself to serve only one tenure. He believes four years is more than enough to accomplish his mission. That shows you how prepared and focused he is.

“Even stabilising electricity alone will solve a multitude of problems. He is promising that under his leadership, Nigeria will become an exporting country again. Planes will no longer leave our airports empty.”

Recently, while speaking during a live session on X Spaces, Obi declared his readiness to contest the 2027 presidential election. He also confirmed that he was willing to serve a single four-year term if elected.

