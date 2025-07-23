2027: PDP kicks off 101st NEC meeting today

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, kicks off its 101st National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja today.

The three-day gathering, which will be rounded off on Friday, is expected to address key party matters, internal reforms, and strategic planning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that the party had been enmeshed in crisis for a long time, with members hoping that the NEC meeting would resolve all the problems within the party and put it in proper stead for the 2027 election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the meeting would be held at PDP national secretariat in Abuja, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 2pm daily.

The statement read: “The 101st NEC meeting brings together a broad spectrum of the party’s leadership, as stipulated under Section 31(1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

‘’Expected attendees include the national chairman, serving and former Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are members of the party, and the chairman and secretary of the Board of Trustees, BoT, along with all other BoT members.

“Also slated to participate are principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives who are members of the PDP, alongside up to 18 serving senators and 24 serving members of the House of Representatives, spread across the country.

“All state governors who are members of the party, all national officers of the party (NWC members) and their deputies, and all state chairmen are also expected.

‘’The NEC further includes six ex-officio members, all former National Working Committee members, former principal officers of the National Assembly produced by the party, and all former state governors produced by the party, provided they remain members.”

Ologunagba, who underscored the party’s confidence and readiness, said further: “PDP is the only party with the structure, national spread and credibility to unseat the APC.

“There is no community in Nigeria where you won’t find PDP members. Nigerians are tired of failed governance and are eager for the return of the PDP.”

According to him, the meeting is coming amid ongoing efforts by the party to reposition itself and consolidate its national presence and electoral strength.

“Discussions are anticipated to cover a range of issues vital to the party’s future, including internal reconciliation, preparations for the upcoming national convention, and strategies to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the next general elections.

‘’The PDP, with its rallying cry ‘Power to the People!’, aims for a united front as it navigates the current political landscape and prepares for future electoral contests,’’ Ologunagba said.