2027: No member joining any coalition in Yobe, says PDP

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly denied rumours of its members defecting to a political coalition, describing the claims as ‘false, unfounded, and a desperate attempt by political adversaries to create confusion.’

The party reiterated its commitment to unity and its readiness for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Senator Umar El-Gash, Chairman of the PDP in Yobe State, the party leadership assured members and supporters that its structure remains intact, from the ward to the state level.

El-Gash declared, “The PDP in Yobe State is stronger today than it has been in recent times,” attributing this renewed strength to the exit of individuals he alleged consistently undermined the collective progress of the party.

“The insinuation that our members are aligning with any coalition is false, unfounded, and a desperate attempt by political adversaries to create confusion and disunity in our ranks,” El-Gash added.

He further clarified that no PDP official in Yobe State has joined any coalition or alliance outside the party, reaffirming the party’s loyalty to its national leadership and constitution.

He also addressed concerns raised by loyal supporters, stating, “We are proud to state that the PDP in Yobe is stronger today than it has been in recent times. Following the exit of certain individuals whose actions consistently undermined the collective progress of the party, the atmosphere within the party has greatly improved.”

The PDP leadership outlined grassroots mobilisation, strategic planning, and electoral victory as its key priorities moving forward.

“We are focused on unity, reconciliation, and a renewed drive toward reclaiming our rightful place as the preferred choice of the people,” the statement added.

The party also expressed willingness for genuine reconciliation, constructive engagement, and progressive partnerships, but only within the framework of its constitution and in full loyalty to the party.

“The PDP remains the only visible platform for good governance, people-centred development, and credible opposition in Yobe State,” the statement stressed.

Reaffirming its determination to strengthen its base and promote a message of hope and democratic progress across the state, the PDP maintained its resolve.

“We will not be distracted by orchestrated propaganda or intimidation. Rather, we are more determined than ever to lead the movement for a better Yobe, built on equity, justice, and development,” Sen. El-Gash declared.

The party urged continued support from the people of Yobe State, assuring them that the PDP is ready to lead.