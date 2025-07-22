2027: Nigerians will judge all political parties by track record – APC

APC flags

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State says the party will stand tall in 2027 general elections despite attempts by the opposition parties to discredit its progressive reforms.

The Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, expressed this confidence in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our attention has been drawn to a politically charged and deliberately misleading press release titled ‘No Patriotic Nigerian Will Vote for APC in 2027’ from the stable of the tottering, disjointed and moribund opposition PDP.

“While such rhetoric may make headlines, it lacks both substance and objectivity.

“The APC categorically rejects this attempt to smear our party and misrepresent the millions of patriotic Nigerians, who support us.

“As 2027 approaches, we are confident that Nigerians will judge all parties not by propaganda or emotional outbursts, but by track records, sincerity of purpose, and the capacity to lead.

“On all these counts, the APC will stand tall,” Oladejo said.

He added that patriotism was not defined by party lines, but by an unwavering commitment to national growth, peace, unity and democratic values.

According to him, over the years, the APC has consistently demonstrated these principles through reforms in infrastructure, digital economy, social investment, agricultural revitalisation and achievements that most of its vocal critics cannot deny.

“To assert that no patriotic Nigerian would vote for APC in 2027 is not only presumptuous but deeply insulting to the intelligence of the electorate.

“Nigerians are discerning, and they understand that governance is a complex, evolving task, one that requires patience, vision and adaptability.

“The APC continues to provide leadership that is responsive to the challenges facing our country, and reforms are underway to further stabilise the economy, curb insecurity, and create inclusive growth,” Oladejo added.

He, however, said that the ruling party welcomes debate, constructive criticism and robust engagement.

According to him, what the party rejects is the attempt to monopolise patriotism or suggest that political allegiance is the sole test of national loyalty. (NAN)