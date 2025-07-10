2027: Mark, Aregbesola, others assure ADC State chairmen of inclusion

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The interim leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has moved to dispel speculations of internal disunity, assuring state chairmen of their full involvement in the ongoing coalition-building process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This reassurance was given during a strategic meeting on Thursday at the Abuja residence of the interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark. The meeting brought together chairmen from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), aimed at addressing concerns over the direction of the party under its new leadership.

Speaking after the meeting, the interim National Spokesman, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party leadership remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the state structures.

“We invited all the state chairmen to reassure them that there is no intention to sideline anyone. We consider them partners in building a stronger and more inclusive political party,” Abdullahi stated.

He also addressed the recent remarks by the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, who questioned the legitimacy of the ongoing coalition and the new leadership.

“A presidential candidate is not an officer of the party. Our process is on solid legal ground. If anyone believes we have violated the constitution, we welcome legal scrutiny,” Abdullahi added.

Chairman of the ADC Forum of State Chairmen and Kogi State Chairman, Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, reinforced the leadership’s stance, stressing that the state chairmen had been carried along throughout the coalition process.

“This coalition has been in the works for nearly two years. All state chairmen were consulted and have given their support. So far, no chairman has come out to oppose it,” Ogga said.

He acknowledged that while some individuals might be reconsidering their involvement, none had officially withdrawn or raised objections.

The state chairmen reaffirmed their loyalty to the interim leadership, signaling a united front as the party positions itself for the next electoral cycle.

Sources within the party told Vanguard that beyond consolidating state leadership, the interim national executives are working to strengthen internal cohesion and promote a unified strategy for the party’s future.

The meeting, according to insiders, was part of broader efforts to resolve lingering internal concerns and refocus the party’s structure for stronger national engagement.