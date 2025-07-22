2027: Ex-AGF, Malami chasing shadows — Kebbi Govt

By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi State Government has declared that former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is merely chasing shadows with his rumoured 2027 governorship ambition, insisting that the electorate is firmly aligned with the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

Speaking on the unfolding political developments in the state, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, said the rising political awareness among citizens has empowered them to demand results, and not rhetoric, from politicians.

“In Kebbi today, the people are no longer swayed by empty promises or political gimmicks. The electorate is conscious of its right to demand the dividends of democracy, and they are seeing those dividends under Governor Nasir Idris,” Zuru stated.

Zuru dismissed Malami’s defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a “desperate response” to the overwhelming endorsement of Governor Idris by stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term.

“Let’s be honest: Malami’s exit from the APC and his alignment with the ADC, a party driven by personal ambition rather than ideology, is a clear reaction to the unanimous vote of confidence passed on Governor Idris by all APC stakeholders in Kebbi,” he said.

Zuru noted that all three serving senators, several federal lawmakers, and many members of the state House of Assembly—some of whom were formerly with the opposition—have all defected to the APC in support of Governor Idris.

“Hence, the call for continuity remains strong despite the stream of aspirants that may emerge. I believe this urge stems from what the electorate is witnessing on the ground,” he said.

Zuru accused Malami of having little to show for his eight years in office as Minister of Justice, claiming that Kebbi State saw “little or no benefit” from his position in the federal cabinet.

“It is unimaginable that someone who held a high-ranking federal position for eight years now resorts to desperate deception to fulfil a personal political ambition,” Zuru said. “He has nothing tangible to point to in Kebbi. Most of the gains from his federal connections ended up benefitting his family and close associates. Look at the investments attributed to him—they are in other states, not here.”

The governor’s aide further dismissed Malami’s recent ¦ 300,000 cash disbursement to some individuals, calling it a politically motivated move disguised as a loan scheme.

“After eight years, all he has to show is the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives and a cash handout disguised as a loan? The people of Kebbi are not fools. They can see through this,” Zuru said.

He contrasted Malami’s record with the performance of Governor Idris, who he said has empowered over 10,000 businesses with more than N10 billion, provided free fertilizers, power tillers, and irrigation pumps to farmers, and executed massive infrastructure projects in education, healthcare, and skills acquisition.

“Governor Nasir Idris has completed several inherited and abandoned capital projects. Schools and healthcare centres have been rehabilitated. New roads and skills centres have been built. These are verifiable. That is the difference between leadership and ambition.

“We advise all aspirants in Kebbi to compile and present their records of meaningful contributions to the lives of the people. Enough of this campaign of blackmail, falsehood, and fruitless accusations,” Zuru said.

As political realignments continue ahead of the 2027 elections, the Kebbi State Government insists that the people’s loyalty remains with Governor Idris—who, according to Zuru, has shown what true leadership means.