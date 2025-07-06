2027: Enough is enough, Atiku vows to resist rigging, pledges ADC will transform lives of Nigerians

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared his firm resolve to resist any form of election rigging ahead of the 2027 general elections, vowing to champion a new era of credible leadership under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku made the declaration on Saturday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, following a meeting with a delegation of Gombe State stakeholders led by former Minister and Senator, Idris Abdullahi.

The former presidential candidate expressed deep concern over the persistent hardship faced by Nigerians, blaming it on years of bad governance and systemic corruption.

“Enough is enough,” Atiku said. “Nigerians cannot continue to suffer in the midst of abundant resources. The time has come to stand against the stealing of elections and reject the cycle of poor leadership.”

He affirmed that the coalition of opposition leaders under the ADC would work diligently to bring about a transformation in the lives of Nigerians, guided by integrity, vision, and responsibility.

“The quality of the interim leadership of the ADC is a clear indication that we are prepared to offer Nigerians a credible alternative. We will restore confidence in governance and deliver the kind of leadership that truly serves the people,” he said.

Atiku also expressed appreciation to the Gombe delegation for their pledge of total support and loyalty to the ADC and its coalition movement. He noted that their endorsement strengthens the party’s mission and broadens its grassroots appeal.

“The stakeholders reminded me of the foundation we laid in Gombe when I supported the emergence of Danjuma Goje as governor in 2003. That gesture continues to resonate today, and I am proud of the progress we can achieve together once again,” he added.