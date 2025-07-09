2027: Don’t write us off yet – PDP

PDP flag

…insists: It’s not losing ground to ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims of its declining relevance, asserting that it is consolidating internally and positioning itself for a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections.

The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, made this declaration in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, emphasising that the PDP remains a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

Osadolor stated that the party’s recent quietness should not be mistaken for inactivity, but rather seen as a sign of internal harmony and strategic planning.

He highlighted the efforts of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who has been travelling across the country to meet stakeholders and stabilise the party ahead of its 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for July 23–25.

Osadolor said, “If you’re suggesting that the PDP is no longer embroiled in public disputes, I’d say that’s a welcome development.

“Previously, every week brought news of defections, internal squabbles, or controversial statements. If the PDP platform has been quiet, it could indicate a degree of internal organisation. After all, in a peaceful home, you rarely hear noise because everyone is living in harmony. That’s not to say the PDP is resting on its laurels, though. Internally, the party is likely consolidating and building on the successes of the last NEC meeting.”

He added that the party’s leadership, including governors and NEC members, has been working diligently behind the scenes to reconcile factions and build momentum.

He explained, “Such high-level consultations and reconciliation processes aren’t conducted in public spaces like markets or wholesale centres. They take place behind closed doors, in homes and offices.

“To suggest that the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, has achieved a significant milestone over the last NEC meeting would be an understatement.

“At one point, the entire country was abuzz with speculation about the PDP; rumours of a split, doubts about their ability to unite, and factions like Wike’s faction, Samdaddy’s faction, and Seyi Makinde’s group. Everyone seemed to have an opinion on the party’s future.”

‘We’re Not Losing Ground to ADC’

Osadolor also addressed speculations that the PDP is losing ground to emerging opposition coalitions such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He dismissed such claims, maintaining that the PDP brand remains strong and far from extinction.

“When you attend the NEC meeting and see the turnout, you’ll be able to judge the validity of these rumours. However, I can assure you that even if other parties form alliances, the PDP brand is far from extinction. If anything, it’s poised to rebound and reclaim its position of prominence,” he said.

He further argued that the APC’s performance in the last election, where it secured fewer than 9 million votes out of Nigeria’s over 240 million population—demonstrates that the PDP still has a significant role to play.

*“These smaller coalitions and mushroom parties would be wise to recognise the reality of the situation.

“Even the APC, with all its resources, secured fewer than 9 million votes in the last election. Nigeria’s population is over 230 million, so why should the PDP struggle against a party with 9 million supporters when there are nearly 100 million registered voters to engage? The focus should be on the Nigerian people. Are their lives improving? No. Is there any indication that this government will bring about positive change? No.”

While he avoided naming specific potential presidential candidates, Osadolor acknowledged that the question of who will fly the PDP flag in 2027 is central.

He urged Nigerians not to underestimate the party’s capacity to reorganise and present a formidable challenge in the next election.

“The priority is to strategise an exit for this administration to ensure self-relief for Nigerians,” he added.