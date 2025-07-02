2027 Coalition: ‘We’ll take action soon’ – PDP draws line, warns defectors

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to members contemplating defection, vowing to take decisive action against those undermining the party.

The Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, made this declaration during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, following the meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Addressing journalists alongside other NWC members, Damagum emphasised the PDP’s unity and resilience ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that the party remains strong and intact despite internal challenges, urging members to remain loyal and avoid actions that could weaken the PDP from within.

“If you are a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, we are drawing a line for those who go out to demarket the party. We are watching, and we will take appropriate action at the right time,” Damagum warned.

The Acting National Chairman also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to lure PDP members through intimidation and inducements. He asserted that the 2027 elections would be decided by Nigerians, not by the APC’s tactics.

“To the APC, I send a clear message: you may continue to harass and attempt to lure our members, but the 2027 election will be determined by the Nigerian people, not by your manoeuvres,” he said.

Damagum criticised the APC-led government for its failure to address key national issues such as hunger, insecurity, and the arbitrary expulsion of citizens. He urged the ruling party to reflect on its actions and correct course.

“It is time for you to reflect and correct your ways. The issues of hunger, insecurity, and the arbitrary treatment of Nigerians are overwhelming and unacceptable,” he stated.

He highlighted the PDP’s commitment to democratic principles, adding that its policies are people-centred and not designed to benefit a privileged few. He further described the PDP as the only political party in Nigeria with the resilience and structure to withstand turbulent times.

“We are in a democracy, and the voices of the people must be heard. As I’ve said before, we are not a conquered people. We are law-abiding citizens who deserve to be listened to,” Damagum added.

He called on PDP members to serve as ambassadors of the party and reflect on its long-standing contributions to national development. While acknowledging that some members may be tempted to leave, he expressed confidence they would eventually return.

“To those contemplating leaving, I advise against it. There is no party as accommodating as ours. But if they choose to go, I wish them well, though I am confident they will return,” he said.

Damagum reaffirmed the PDP’s readiness to provide leadership and work towards a better future for Nigeria.

The party’s next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for 23–25 July, where strategies for the 2027 elections are expected to be further deliberated.