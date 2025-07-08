2027 Coalition: Mass defection hits PDP, other political parties in Borno

... As Idris Durkwa, Sheriff Banki, and others take the lead

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As the race for the 2027 general elections gathers momentum, with recent inauguration of the interim national Chairman of the coalition party (African Democratic Party/ADC), David Mark, the former Nigerian Senate President and a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart now leading the coalition movement to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling party (APC), there was a massive defection into ADC in Borno state.

A video trending on some social media platforms indicated that Mattawali Kashim Ibrahim Imam, a former PDP Governorship candidate and APC stalwart in Borno, had a special dinner at his Maiduguri residence recently, where sources said the gathering also featured discussions with many political bigwigs in the state regarding preparations to join the ADC.

Recall that Nigeria’s two main opposition leaders, former presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, have joined the new political party after breaking away from their respective parties recently.

This is even as Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has dismissed speculation in some sections of the online media that he would lead five other governors in defecting to the opposition coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In Borno state, our Correspondent observed that, Alh. Idris Mamman Durkwa, a former Governorship aspirant and Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate among others have since taken the lead, as they all dumped their party, PDP with thousands of their supporters, families and associates and pitched tent with ADC.

It was also gathered that, Durkwa, a retired federal civil servant turned politician who stormed Maiduguri last week was leading the massive defections in the state, as many people from different opposition parties including the ruling APC have started tendering their resignation to their ward chairmen.

Amonst them include, Hon. Mohammed Umara Kumalia, former House minority leader and Governorship aspirant and 2023 Borno Central Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the PDP.

Others are, Alh. Saleh Kida, PDP 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate, Alh. Ali Wurge Former PDP national treasurer, Hon. Babakura Abba Yusuf, 2023 House of Representative candidate in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon. Abdulrazaq Ahmed Zanna, 2023 PDP candidate for Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge federal constituency and other House of Representative candidates.

Also on the list of early defectors are Hon. Maina Justice, who is a leader of stakeholders in Jere local government area, Hon. Fali Wubulari, former House of Assembly member (Askira Uba LGA state constituency) and many Candidates in the opposition parties for House of assemblies in all the 27 local government areas.

Likewise Hon. Isa Lawan Kangar, Borno North 2023 Senatorial candidate, all Ward and local Government party executives, 95% opposition Party stakeholders with their former party executives at state, local Government and ward levels have equally jumped ships.

Speaking on the development to our Correspondent in Maiduguri, Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate for the movement (coaltion) said, the wave of defection into the ADC was a clear indication of a failed APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also faulted PDP leadership for allowing the party which was one of the greatest political party in Africa to loose its followership and acceptability due to selfish interests.

The youth leader specifically alleged that ‘the Borno PDP under the Chairmanship of Hon. Zanna Gadama has remained compromised and sellout to the powers that be, thereby forcing its teaming members to quit’.

Banki also attributed the move to what he termed ‘Economic hardship and frustration by electorate at the local, state and national level and the worsening insecurity bedevilling Nigerians’.

His words: “I am happy to inform you that the massive defection and resignation by prominent members of the opposition parties including the ruling APC as being witnessed recently in Borno state is a beginning to good things happening in the political industry in the state and the country as a whole.

“Nigerians, especially the grassroots have been promised Renewed Hope Agenda by President Tinubu, unfortunately, in the last two years into the APC -led government, the reverse is the case, as people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, despite facing economic hardships due to bad policies and programmes”. Banki stated.

He therefore enjoined the good people of the state to join ADC which is the only political party that is determined to run a democracy of inclusivity and salvaging it’s people