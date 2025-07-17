2027: Atiku’s exit won’t affect our fortunes —PDP, Makinde, Bode George

Atiku

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, citing irreconcilable differences and a shift in the party’s direction from its founding principles.

But the PDP, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and former Deputy National Chairman of the party, in a swift reaction, said Atiku’s exit would not affect PDP’s fortunes in the 2027 elections.

However, the former Vice President, in a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, formally terminated his membership of the party with immediate effect.

Atiku, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities the party afforded him, including running twice as its presidential candidate.

In addition, he said his decision was driven by what he described as the party’s departure from its core values.

The letter read: “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with immediate effect.

“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life,” he wrote. “As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heart-breaking for me to make this decision.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.”

3rd time ex-VP left the party

This will be the third time Atiku would leave the PDP.

In 2007, the former VP left the PDP to contest the presidential election on the platform of the defunct Action Congress, AC, which was formed by then governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, now President.

He later returned to the fold

Also, in 2014, Atiku and seven PDP Governors as well as other leaders, left the party to form the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He contested the APC primary but was defeated by late former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who later won the 2015 presidential election.

Atiku returned to the PDP where he secured the party ticket to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku’s exit nothing new, focus on hunger — PDP

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the former VP’s exit from the party.

The PDP, yesterday, dismissed the resignation of the former Vice President, describing it as ‘nothing new’ and urged Nigerians to shift focus to more pressing issues such as hunger and economic hardship, rather than political defections.

A senior member of PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja, said Atiku’s move did not come as a surprise.

“Atiku’s departure from the PDP is nothing new. As Nigerians, we tend to become overly fixated on individuals. Hasn’t Atiku left this party before? Did anything fundamentally change?” the official stated.

The PDP leader also criticised the media for what he described as misplaced priorities.

“Meanwhile, people are suffering from hunger, yet the media isn’t prioritising that issue. Are our lives solely defined by politicians switching parties?” he queried.

Efforts to reach the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for an official reaction were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to multiple phone calls.

Atiku exit won’t affect PDP’s fortunes — Gov Makinde

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State downplayed the exit of its former presidential candidate, declaring that it won’t affect the fortunes of the party.

Makinde said this in Akure, Ondo State during an interview with journalists at the 10th anniversary of the rulership of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Asked to comment on the exit of Atiku from the party, the governor said: “Politics is a game of interest. I don’t think that will make any dent on PDP as a party.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is an institution. We have freedom of entrance and exit. Anyone that will hold PDP down, it is better for such an individual to quit.”

On whether the Africa Democratic Congress, ADC, poses a threat to the party, Makinde said: “l don’t see ADC as a threat to PDP. The goal is about the same. If you are not happy about the tempo and pace of governance, you are free to associate and see what can be done.

“But one thing we must all realize is that players will come and go, governors will come and go, president will come and go but our state and country will remain.”

Atiku has confirmed his selfishness —Bode George

Also reacting to Atiku’s resignation from the PDP, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, said the former VP’s exit from the party has confirmed his selfishness. George in a chat with Vanguard, advised the former presidential candidate to retire from politics.

He said: “Atiku has just confirmed that his selfishness made him leave the party. he is more bothered about what he stands to gain rather than what Nigerians stand to gain or benefit.

“For me, my advise to him, as a friend and an older brother, is that he should retire home and rest. In 2007, he should have gotten what he wanted but he missed the opportunity. My advise to him is to spend the rest of his life in peace of mind with his family. He should learn from the life of late Muhammadu Buhari.

‘’Atiku has benefited by becoming number two in this country and he is not somebody who can be pushed away easily. What else does he want to offer Nigerians? It is because he wants to be President that is why he left the PDP, he has done it before.

‘’He was taught a lesson by Bola but presently, there is no place he can return to. My advice to him is that he should go and rest. I would not say he should not contest but he cannot get the ticket or our party because our laws don’t allow it.”