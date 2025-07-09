2027: Anti-Tinubu coalition are shadow-chasers — Ondo GMT

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) has dismissed as unrealistic the recent moves by the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, describing them as “shadow-chasers.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director of Media for GMT in the state, Oyewamide Ojo, described the ADC coalition — which includes a faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former federal lawmaker Hon. Bode Ayorinde — as lacking the political strength and credibility to challenge President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Ojo stated that the unveiling of former PDP members as ADC chieftains in the state was an exercise in futility, pointing to their consistent failures at the polls.

“It will be a tall order for them because most Nigerians cannot be fooled again. They are a group of shadow-chasers,” he said.

“The PDP has been losing elections in Ondo State for years. Is it a faction of the party that will now perform wonders? What new thing are they bringing to the table?”

He urged Nigerians to scrutinize the political history and policy alternatives of the politicians leading the new coalition.

“These are the same people who have had opportunities to govern Nigeria at different levels. What did they do with those opportunities? What legacy have they left in the areas of nation-building and development?” he queried.

Ojo described President Tinubu as a visionary and courageous leader who has shown the resolve to lead the country on a path of long-term growth despite current challenges.

“Though the path is tough, President Tinubu has the wisdom and courage to navigate it. We are already seeing positive signs.”

Meanwhile, GMT has announced a wave of strategic appointments ahead of the official inauguration of its state secretariat in Akure.

The appointments include: Chief Olayato Aribo (Former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources) as Coordinator for Ondo North Senatorial District.

Hon. Lola Fagbemi (Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) as Coordinator for Ondo Central.

Hon. Albert Akintoye (Former Council Chairman and House of Reps member) as Coordinator for Ondo South.

Other newly appointed state officers include: Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu (Former Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly)

Chief Bisi Ogungbemi (APC South-West Youth Leader)

Comrade Paff Lawal Kolade

Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu

Hon. Yemi Olowolabi

Olatunji Ifabiyi

Morinola Olanipekun

Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju

Oluborode Olakunle

Olamide Falana

Local government coordinators include Awe Azeez, Gbenga Felemu, Alhaji Saliu Adeyemi, Yomi Falana, Alhaji Isiaka Elegberunibon, Gbenga Olaniyi, Victor Akinduro, Rotimi Adeleye, Tobi Ogunleye, Alhaji Khaleel Akinbani, and others.

GMT had earlier announced Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye as the Director-General, Rasheed Badmus as Secretary, and Hon. Akinwumi Sowore as Legal Adviser for the Ondo chapter.

Ojo added that further appointments would be made before the formal commissioning of the movement’s secretariat located along Oyemekun Road, Akure.