2024 CHAN: Home-based Eagles, Zanzibar friendly ends in draw

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles B team endured a frustrating evening after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Zanzibar in an international friendly match.

The game, played as part of preparations for the upcoming 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), saw Nigeria dominate the first half, taking a 2-0 lead through swift attacking play and coordinated team effort.

However, the momentum shifted in the second half as Zanzibar staged a strong comeback, capitalizing on defensive lapses to level the match and deny the Nigerians a win.

The friendly served as a key tune-up for the Super Eagles B, who are gearing up for a tough campaign at CHAN 2025 — a tournament exclusively for players in domestic leagues.

Nigeria, drawn in Group B, will face a challenging lineup that includes Congo, Sudan, and Senegal when the tournament kicks off on August 2, 2025.

The competition will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Several players in the current squad were part of the team that clinched the Unity Cup earlier this year, adding experience to the side.

Head coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to fine-tune the squad further as they aim for a stronger showing at CHAN.

