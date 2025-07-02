2 Nigerians make list of America’s richest immigrants in 2025

By Efosa Taiwo

Two Nigerian-born billionaires, Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi and Tope Awotona, have been named in Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Richest Immigrants.

The list features 125 billionaires from 41 countries, who collectively make up 14% of all billionaires living in the U.S. and control 18% of the country’s total billionaire wealth.

Forbes notes that a remarkable 93% of them are self-made, having built their fortunes primarily in industries such as technology and finance.

Ogunlesi, with a net worth of $2.4 billion, is ranked 77th and recognized for his success in private equity. Awotona, known for founding scheduling software company Calendly, sits at 106th with a $1.4 billion net worth.

Among the most high-profile names on the list is South African-born Elon Musk, who tops the ranking and remains the world’s richest person with an estimated fortune of $393.1 billion.

Musk, who migrated to the U.S. via Canada as a student, amassed his wealth through Tesla and SpaceX.

Africa is well represented on the 2025 list, led by South Africa with three names: Elon Musk, Patrick Soon-Shiong ($5.6B, pharmaceuticals), and Rodney Sacks ($3.6B, energy drinks).

Nigeria follows with Ogunlesi and Awotona, both of whom highlight the country’s rising influence in global finance and technology.

Other African-born billionaires on the list include:

Haim Saban from Egypt ($3.1B, TV and investments),

Marc Lasry from Morocco ($1.9B, hedge funds),

Bharat Desai from Kenya ($1.6B, IT consulting).

The growing number of immigrant billionaires — up from 92 in 2022 to 125 in 2025 — reflects a shifting demographic and reinforces what Forbes describes as the “immigrant mindset”: a blend of resilience, innovation, and the drive to seize opportunity that continues to shape America’s economic landscape.

Here is the top 10 America’s richest immigrants: