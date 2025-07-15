15-year-old Haruna Suliat emerges one-day House of Representatives member

In a repeat of last year’s feat, ÌDÈRÈ community has once again proven its intellectual prowess as 15-year-old Haruna Suliat Adeola emerges as the winner of the One-Day House of Representatives membership competition.

Haruna, an SS3 student of Okedere High School, Idere, won the competition organized by Hon. (Dr.) Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Federal Constituency.

This is the second consecutive year that ÌDÈRÈ has topped the competition, following last year’s win by 16-year-old Miss Peace Oluwaseyi Oladosu.

The competition, which drew over 2,700 SS3 students from public and private schools in the federal constituency, tested finalists’ knowledge in areas such as English Language, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Public Speech Making.

Proving the legacy of her forefathers “Idere Suuru Oko Ilu Bantabanta”, Haruna Suliat excelled in all areas, except Speech Making, where she came second. As the winner, she will enjoy several benefits, including free return flights to Abuja, accommodation, and feeding, as well as a certificate indicating her status as a one-day lawmaker.

The competition aims to engage young minds, produce future legislators, and raise the hope of children from the constituency. With ÌDÈRÈ’s back-to-back wins, the community has demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and leadership development.

The Onidere of Idere,Oba Kingsley Oyelami Onikola, Olufiji II, prominent people from Idere town, including Dr. Rasaq Lamidi, has extended their warm congratulations to Haruna Suliat on this remarkable achievement and commended Hon. Anthony Adebayo Adepoju for organizing the competition, which provides a platform for young students to showcase their talents and aspire to greater heights.