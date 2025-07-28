1159Realty launches Dia’s Crest, Nigeria’s first smart student housing estate

By Kenneth Oboh

In response to persistent challenges facing Nigerian university students, particularly power outages, water scarcity, and transportation hassles, 1159Gold, the luxury division of 1159Realty, has officially unveiled Dia’s Crest, Nigeria’s premier smart student housing estate. This innovative project, strategically located near Kwara State University (KWASU), aims to revolutionize student living conditions and significantly enhance the quality of campus life.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of 1159Realty, Comfort Olugbami, highlighted the importance of this project, stating, “With Dia’s Crest, we’re not just providing accommodation — we’re reshaping the future of student living across Africa by addressing real and persistent issues faced by university students.”

Dia’s Crest offers a solution-oriented approach that integrates advanced technology to ensure consistent water and electricity supply, robust security, and efficient transport solutions. Oluwaseun, a second-year student at KWASU, expressed excitement, noting, “Before Dia’s Crest, waiting endlessly for basic amenities like water and electricity was stressful. Now, everything changes for the better.”

Key Features of Dia’s Crest:

40 state-of-the-art smart studio apartments.

Round-the-clock water supply from an on-site borehole.

Hybrid solar-grid power system ensuring zero downtime.

Advanced security with CCTV surveillance.

Dedicated shuttle services to and from KWASU campus.

Modern lounge, designated study areas, mini-mart, and cafeteria.

Following the successful implementation at KWASU, 1159Gold plans to replicate the Dia’s Crest model at other universities nationwide, affirming its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions for Nigerian students.

Established as a leading real estate firm, 1159Realty has serviced over 2,500 clients across five countries and developed over 16 premium estates. Its luxury arm, 1159Gold, remains at the forefront of pioneering technologically advanced property solutions ranging from high-end residences to student accommodations.