You’re beacon of Nigeria’s future, Onoh pays tribute to Agbor Monarch

President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh has paid glowing tributes to His Royal Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchuku, Keagborekuzi I, Dien of Agbor, in his 48th birthday celebration.

Onoh described Dien’s commitment to the advancement of Agbor and Nigeria at large as a beacon of hope, a testament to his visionary leadership, and a legacy that will echo through generations.

He noted that the monarch’s unwavering dedication to uplifting the lives of his subjects is nothing short of inspiring, adding that through tireless efforts he has championed initiatives that empowered the youth, fostering opportunities for growth, education, and self-reliance.

Onoh stated that Dien believes in the potentials of the young people as the architects of future Nigeria is a powerful force, igniting dreams and nurturing aspirations across the kingdom of Agbor and beyond.

“Your progressive vision ensures that the youth are not merely spectators but active participants in shaping a prosperous future. As a custodian of peace, your leadership has been a cornerstone in promoting unity and harmony, not only within Agbor but across Nigeria. Your commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and coexistence reflects the true spirit of a leader who values the strength found in unity.

“In a world often divided, your efforts to build bridges of peace stand as a shining example of what it means to lead with wisdom and compassion. On a personal note, I am deeply grateful for the bond we share—a friendship as strong as brotherhood and a connection sealed by your cherished role as godfather to my son.

This sacred tie binds our families in love, trust, and mutual respect, a treasure I hold dear. Your presence in our lives is a source of strength, guidance, and joy, and your influence as a mentor and guardian is a legacy that will forever shape my son’s path.

“Your legacies, Your Majesty, are etched in the progress of Agbor, the empowerment of its people, and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. You have woven a tapestry of hope, resilience, and unity that will stand the test of time.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I pray that the Almighty grants you abundant health, wisdom, and strength to continue your noble work. May your reign be long, your heart filled with joy, and your life blessed with peace and fulfillment. Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness!”