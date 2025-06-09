Peter Obi has shallow knowledge of economy, governance – Presidency

Peter Obi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Monday took a swipe at the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi over his comments on how President Bola Tinubu has handled resources from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Presidency accused the former governor of Anambra state of having a shallow knowledge of economics and governance.

The presidency attack was as a result of the comments made by Mr. Obi when he appeared on Arise News programme where he called on the government to account for the billions of money generated from the subsidy removal.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala in his X handle (formerly Twitter), accused Obi of being interested in grabbing power but lacked the knowledge of economics and governance.

In his X handle @BwalaDaniel, he said: “Is anybody watching @PeterObi on Arise TV? He agreed with our policy of removal of subsidy and unifications of the foreign exchange; he claimed he would have done it better than us in an “organized manner”

“He was asked what is the “organized manner” He played with words yet to arrive at agreeing with us.

“Anybody with rational mind knows these guys are just looking to grab power; but they don’t have any alternative agenda.

“He seem to have Very shallow knowledge of economics and governance

“Remember this is even an interview anchored by a member of his Obidient movement ohhh that’s why you don’t hear “I put it to you” no barking like a Rottweiler; Yet “if it didn’t Dey it didn’t Dey.”

Recall that Obi had challenged Tinubu when he featured as a guest on Arise News, to account for how his administration expended the billions of revenue reportedly saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Obi had admitted that nothing was wrong with the removal of the controversial petroleum subsidy and floating of the naira, but said that he would have done the same if he were to be elected president.

He, however, argued that he would have implemented the policies gradually and in a more ‘organised’ way than the ‘haphazard’ way the Federal Government went about it.

Obi said, “I have consistently maintained that I would have removed the fuel subsidy.

“If you go to my manifesto, it is there and the steps I would have taken in an organised manner.

“There is nothing wrong with the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“What is wrong is the haphazard way in which it was announced and implemented.

“Since we were told that we removed it because we don’t want to borrow and that the funds will allow for investments in critical infrastructure.

“Billions saved. Where is it? Where is it invested in critical areas of development?”