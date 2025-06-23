WSICE 2025 returns with youth leadership and postcolonial expression

Professor Wole Soyinka

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Continuing its legacy as a powerful platform for cultural dialogue, artistic innovation, and intellectual engagement inspired by the enduring influence of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) returns for its 16th edition this July.

Themed “Decolonisation of Nigerian Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership,” this year’s edition will unfold across two continents – Nigeria and the United Kingdom. All events will take place on July 13 in Abeokuta, and July 24–25 in London.

The 2025 programme reflects on the dynamics of postcolonial identity. It interrogates how young Africans can reclaim agency and reimagine leadership in ways that honour cultural roots while engaging global realities.

The celebration on July 13 in Abeokuta, Nigeria, will feature several activities such as Youth Talent Showcase (DYOT – Do Your Own Thing). This features music, dance, spoken word, indigenous drama, and visual storytelling by young performers.

A Female Talking Drummers Showcase, spotlighting young girls exploring leadership and expression through traditional rhythms; cultural exhibitions, mentorship, and a celebratory gathering in honour of Professor Soyinka’s 91st birthday;

The Africa Youth Literature, Communication, and Arts Workshop, co-led by Ayo Aladekomo and Abolore Sobayo, will also be held. The Africa Youth Literature, Communication, and Arts Workshop fosters creative learning and cultural exchange among young African participants.

In London, events will be held on July 24 and 25 in partnership with The Africa Centre. Some of the programmes scheduled to take place include: a high-level advocacy session titled, “The Artist as Postcolonial Agent: Canvas of Leadership Nuances”.

This dialogue will explore the artist’s role in shaping leadership narratives and sociopolitical discourse in contemporary African societies. Keynote speakers for the programme are Professor Wilson Mano and Dr. Vanessa Iwowo.

It will be anchored by Chief Olu Alake, CEO, The Africa Centre, and Dr. Samantha Iwowo, Bournemouth University.

There will also be a vibrant cultural night celebrating African creativity through live music, performance, and visual art.

Kayefi – Singer and Afro-folk performer; Aduke – Neo-soul and African fusion artist; Segun Akinduro – Visual artist and performer; Abolore Sobayo – Multidisciplinary artist and cultural advocate; and Eyinju Eledumare – Performance poet and storyteller, are some of the creatives to feature in the programme.

WSICE 2025 is produced by ZMirage Multimedia Company, under the leadership of Dr. Olateju Kareem (Executive Producer), and co-executive producers Prof. Segun Ojewuyi and Dr. Kareem, in collaboration with national and international cultural institutions.

The Nigeria-based production is led by Mr. Jahman Anikulapo – Cultural Consultant & Head of Communications; Dr. Tunde Awosanmi – Creative Director; Prof. Razinat Muhammed – Head of Adjudication; Mrs. Linda Olowokere – Youth Producer; Ayo Aladekomo and Joy Nweye – Associate Producers; and Lilian Amah-Aluko – Production Lead.

Across all activities, WSICE continues to honour Professor Soyinka’s life work by championing youth empowerment, cultural pride, and critical thought.

As Africa and the global African diaspora navigate a complex and changing world, WSICE 2025 offers a powerful reminder of the enduring importance of art, heritage, and leadership rooted in truth and integrity.

Commenting, Executive Producer, and MD/CEO of ZMirage Multimedia Company Ltd, Dr. Olateju Kareem, reaffirmed the programme’s mission, noting, “As culture continues to be our pride, let a better understanding of each other’s cultures yield respect and tolerance—leading to unity and the advancement of our shared humanity.”

He expressed heartfelt appreciation for Prof Wole Soyinka. “We deeply thank Professor Soyinka for lending not just his name to this initiative, but for personally receiving youth participants each year at his home, and for attending both the Nigerian and UK editions of the programme. His presence at our sessions—from Abeokuta to The Africa Centre in London—reinforces his enduring role as mentor to generations of young thinkers, writers, and artists.”