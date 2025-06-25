Workers welfare: NSITF calls for compliance with the ECA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has called on employers of labour in Nigeria to comply with the Employee Compensation Act.

Managing Director of the NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, made the call on Wednesday, at the 4th edition of the Nigeria Employers Summit organized by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, in Abuja.

The MD identified the welfare of workers as key to any enterprise and must be prioritized above every other consideration.

While being sympathetic about the numerous challenges labour employers in the private sector face, Faleye, however stated that stakeholders must “understand that in order to create sustainability, must pay attention to the welfare and safety of the critical stakeholders within that value chain: the workers.”

He opined that, “It is by adhering to laws such as the Employees Compensation Act through which the Employees Compensation Scheme came about that this can be achieved.”

He acknowledged the mutual commitment of NSITF and NECA to the advancement of workers welfare especially, in the private sector, and lauded the leadership role of the NECA in partnering NSITF to better the lot of the Nigerian workers.

The NSITF MD promised to keep engaging stakeholders such as NECA with a view to ensuring compliance and thereby assuring the welfare of every Nigerian worker.