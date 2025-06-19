Will vs. Would: Mastering future expressions in professional writing, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

A journalist friend recently confided in me his confusion about when to use “will” versus “would” in his reporting. “I know they’re both about the future,” he said, “but I’m never sure which one sounds right.” His honest admission sparked this week’s column because mastering these two words can transform your professional writing from uncertain to authoritative.

Whether you’re a university student crafting essays, a corporate professional writing proposals, or a media practitioner preparing reports, understanding “will” and “would” is crucial for clear, credible communication. These seemingly simple words carry distinct meanings that can either strengthen or weaken your message.

The foundation: Understanding the basics

‘Will’ expresses definite future actions, strong predictions, or decisions made at the moment of speaking. It conveys certainty and immediacy.

‘Would’ expresses hypothetical situations, polite requests, past habits, or future actions viewed from a past perspective. It conveys possibility, politeness, or conditionality.

Think of “will” as your confident assertion and “would” as your diplomatic consideration. Both are essential tools, but they serve different purposes in professional communication.

Will: The power of certainty

Use “will” when you want to express:

1. Definite Future Plans

– “The company will launch the new product in January.”

– “I will submit the report by Friday.”

2. Strong Predictions Based on Evidence

– “The economic indicators suggest inflation will rise next quarter.”

– “This policy will improve student performance.”

3. Immediate Decisions

– “I’ll take the morning flight.” (decided now)

– “We’ll address this issue immediately.”

4. Promises and Commitments

– “The government will provide additional funding.”

– “We will ensure quality service delivery.”

For students writing academic papers (specifically proposals), “will” works well when discussing research plans: “This study will examine the impact of social media on youth development.” After your proposal is accepted, the tense changes too. For corporate professionals, “will” is perfect for project commitments: “The team will deliver the presentation next Tuesday.”

Would: The art of diplomatic communication

Use “would” when you want to express:

1. Hypothetical or Conditional Situations

– “If we had more resources, we would expand the programme.”

– “What would happen if we changed our approach?”

2. Polite Requests and Offers

– “Would you please review this document?”

– “I would appreciate your feedback on this proposal.”

3. Past Habits (Alternative to “used to”)

– “During university, I would study until midnight.”

– “The former CEO would visit every department monthly.”

4. Future from Past Perspective (Reported Speech)

– “She said she would attend the meeting.”

– “The minister announced that the policy would take effect in June.”

5. Tentative Suggestions

– “I would suggest considering alternative approaches.”

– “It would be beneficial to conduct further research.”

Common professional applications

Academic Writing:

– Methodology sections: “The research will follow a mixed-methods approach” (definite plan)

– Discussion sections: “These findings would suggest that…” (tentative interpretation)

– Recommendations: “Further studies would help clarify this relationship” (conditional suggestion)

Business Communication:

– Project planning: “The system will be operational by December” (commitment)

– Proposals: “This solution would reduce costs by 20%” (hypothetical benefit)

– Meeting minutes: “The director said the decision would be announced Friday” (reported future)

Journalism and Media:

– News reporting:” The president will address the nation tonight” (confirmed future event)

– Analysis pieces: “Such policies would likely face significant opposition” (conditional prediction)

– Interviews: “The CEO stated that profits would increase this quarter” (reported prediction)

The subtle differences that matter

Confidence Levels:

– “This will work” (confident assertion)

– “This would work” (conditional confidence)

Politeness Gradations:

– “Will you help me?” (direct request)

– “Would you help me?” (polite request)

Certainty Indicators:

– “The meeting will be productive” (optimistic prediction)

– “The meeting would be productive if everyone participates” (conditional outcome)

Advanced applications: beyond the basics

Professional Emails:

Instead of: “I want to discuss this issue”

Try: “I would like to discuss this issue” (more professional tone)

Presentations:

Instead of: “This will definitely solve the problem”

Consider: “This would likely address the core issues” (acknowledges uncertainty)

Academic Arguments:

Instead of: “Critics will argue that…”

Better: “Critics would argue that…” (acknowledges hypothetical opposition)

Common mistakes to avoid

1. Overusing “Would” for Definite Plans

Incorrect: “I would submit the assignment tomorrow” (sounds uncertain)

Correct: “I will submit the assignment tomorrow” (shows commitment)

2. Using “Will” in Conditional Statements

Incorrect: “If I will have time, I will call you”

Correct: “If I have time, I will call you” (use simple present in ‘if’ clause)

3. Missing the Politeness Opportunity

Harsh: “You will need to revise this”

Diplomatic: “You would need to revise this” or “This would require revision”.

4. Confusing Past Habits

Incorrect: “During childhood, I will visit my grandmother”

Correct: “During childhood, I would visit my grandmother”.

Quick Decision Framework

Ask yourself:

– Is this definite? Use “will”

– Is this conditional or hypothetical? Use “would”

– Am I being polite? Consider “would”

– Am I reporting someone else’s future statement? Use “would”

– Am I describing past habits? Use “would”

The Professional Impact

Mastering “will” and “would” elevates your professional communication by:

– Demonstrating precision in your thinking

– Showing cultural competence in formal English

– Conveying appropriate confidence levels

– Enhancing diplomatic communication

Your Action Plan

1. Review your recent writing for “will” and “would” usage

2. Practice the decision framework with new sentences

3. Pay attention to context – formal vs. informal situations

4. Listen to native speakers and note their usage patterns

5. Seek feedback from colleagues or mentors

Remember, language mastery comes through conscious practice. Every email, report, or presentation is an opportunity to refine your skills. Your friend’s question about “will” and “would” represents thousands of professionals seeking clarity in their communication.

The difference between saying “This will work” and “This would work” might seem small, but in professional contexts, such precision can determine whether your message conveys confidence or uncertainty, commitment or conditionality.

Start paying attention to these subtle but powerful distinctions. Your professional writing and your career will benefit from the clarity and sophistication that comes with mastering these essential tools of English expression.

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected].