Wike chairs 7-member C’ttee on relocation of Apo Mechanics to Wassa

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has named a seven-member committee to oversee the relocation of Apo Mechanics traders and dealers to their permanent site in Wassa District.

Wike announced this on Friday evening in Apo at a meeting with the mechanics, traders and dealers.

The minister will be joined on the committee by the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, the Directors of Development Control, Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Survey, and Resettlement and Compensation.

According to him, the FCT Administration would provide essential infrastructure in Wassa to ensure a smooth transition for the businesses.

He lamented that previous administrations had failed to move the traders and dealers from their current location along the Outer Southern Expressway corridor since 2011, adding that the President Bola Tinubu administration is committed to fulfilling this long-standing promise.

“It has been promises on promises since 2011 without fulfillment, but Tinubu has promised, and the process has begun,” Wike stated.

As part of the relocation plan, Wike announced that he would visit the Wassa site on June 27 with the leaders of the Apo Mechanics.

The visit aims to determine the specific infrastructure required to facilitate their move. “This collective effort is to ensure that Tinubu’s promise is fulfilled,” he added.

Wike also urged the traders and dealers to foster unity rather than working in silos, emphasizing that cooperation would lead to greater successes.