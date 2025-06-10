Why we are driving port automation –Shippers’ Council

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to automating the port sector for optimal efficiency.

NSC’s Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr. Akutah Pius, made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Akutah stated that NSC is championing automation as a key standard to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the maritime sector.

He also informed that the National Single Window (NSW) initiative is nearing final implementation stages, with the President having elevated the initiative to bring all critical stakeholders on board.

He encouraged other service providers to automate their systems to facilitate seamless integration with the NSW.

The NSC boss cited the Lekki Sea Port’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement as a notable success in the sector, highlighting the crucial role of the PPP in boosting economic growth.

He invited investors to explore opportunities in the maritime sector, assuring them that the Council is committed to ensuring predictable and profitable investments.

Akutah recommended that the Lekki Deep Sea Port management intensify its marketing initiatives to showcase the port’s capabilities and Nigeria’s growing status as a major logistics hub to the African continent.

He commended the port’s management for their efforts, acknowledging its potential to become a regional logistics hub and gateway to West Africa.

The Managing Director of Lekki Sea Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, stated that the port is pursuing efficiency to save costs for stakeholders.

He seeks for Council’s support in achieving their set goals and objectives.