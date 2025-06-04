Why projects inherited from late Akeredolu are delayed – Aiyedatiwa

— None will be abandoned

— Commissions 7.8 kilometre Oda road

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of Ondo state, has explained why projects inherited from his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu are delayed.

Aiyedatiwa assured the people of the state that his administration “would complete all inherited infrastructure projects across the state.

Speaking while commissioning the newly completed Oda Road in Akure South Council area of the state, the governor said that “his government will not abandon projects started by his predecessors, the Ijoka Road and Onyearugbulem/Shagari Bridge will be completed despite public concerns.

He said that “I want to tell the good people of Ondo State that those roads will be completed.

“There might be delays because they are inherited projects, and we had to first verify the financial commitments, review contractor engagements, and ensure prudence in spending. But we are moving forward.

” The Oda Road project, though inherited, was completed after a rigorous auditing process with the contractor, Dortnud Construction Company, which he commended for its understanding and cooperation.

While acknowledging the efforts of his predecessor, who initiated and flagged off the dualisation of the road, Aiyedatiwa said that “This project is a testament to meticulous planning, dedication, and the collective will of our administration to deliver on promises made to the people.

“When I assumed office as the seventh democratically elected governor on February 24, 2025, I pledged to prioritize infrastructural development and enhance the welfare of our people. Today’s commissioning is a fulfillment of that pledge.

According to the governor, the road project aligns with the 2025 Budget of Recovery, which allocates a huge percentage of the state’s budget to capital expenditure.

He added that this approach is designed to unlock the economic potential of communities through improved infrastructure.

Highlighting the economic and social benefits of the Oda Road, Aiyedatiwa noted that the completed road had already eased traffic congestion, improved access to public institutions, and boosted the value of real estate and small businesses in the area.

The governor urged residents to take ownership of the project, stressing the importance of proper maintenance and discouraging practices that damage public infrastructure, such as burning tires on asphalt roads or improper disposal of waste.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s broader development agenda, promising that more life-changing projects will be executed across the state in the months ahead.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr. Olawoye Abiola, described the occasion as a strong testament to the State Government’s unwavering commitment to infrastructural development across all 18 local government areas of the state.

Abiola emphasized that the Oda Road project, which spans a total length of 7.8 kilometers, is a vivid example of the government’s resolve to transform critical infrastructure and ease the movement of people and goods within the state.

He explained that the project consists of two sections: a dual carriageway stretching 4 kilometers, which has been fully completed, and a single carriageway covering 3.8 kilometers, which is also now ready for public use.

The Deji of Akureland , Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, expressed appreciation to the Ondo State Governor on behalf of the people of Akure Kingdom.

Oba Aladelusi commended the governor for the successful completion of the Oda Road project, describing it as a landmark achievement that reflects the administration’s responsiveness to the needs of the people.