Why Nigerians prefer buying properties in UK – Hadiza, Investment expert

Property investment advisor, Hadiza Atta, has shed light on why an increasing number of Nigerians are investing in properties in the United Kingdom, UK.

In a video shared on her LinkedIn page, Atta highlighted the various reasons behind the growing interest in UK real estate among Nigerians.

“Wealth preservation, as much as we love Nigeria, we know that the economy can be very unstable. From political instability to the Naira fluctuating from time to time, investing in the UK allows people to put their money in a stable asset class that appreciates over time and preserve the international value of their wealth,” she explained.

Atta emphasized that the UK’s robust legal system and transparent property ownership structures are also key attractions for Nigerian investors.

“Legal protection and transparency: The UK has strong property rights, rule of law and an independent judiciary. Investors are confident that their assets are going to be protected and any legal issues will be adequately resolved,” she added.

Beyond the economic and legal factors, Atta noted that many Nigerians are also drawn to the UK for family and educational reasons.

“Education and lifestyle: The UK has some of the best schools. We know a lot of Nigerians love sending their kids to school in the U.K. Having a property there helps you get rid of the rental hassles, it helps with your visas and residencies, and it also makes you have a base in case you want to settle there.”

