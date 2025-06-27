Why it was difficult to say goodbye to Pa Edwin Clark

Late Chief Edwin Clark

By PRINCE ABUGO

Death comes with a cruel fate and finality, leaving the living feeling a deep sense of loss of a cherished one. In most African communities, an old man is a repository of culture, history and wisdom; he is in a sense a library of knowledge. And that is why in Africa when an old man dies, it is like a library being burnt down. But despite the physical absence, most Africans see death as a passage to the spiritual world, like someone who goes to the market to either buy or trade and some come home very early, some in the middle of the day while others come back home in the evening.

However, despite religious and traditional explanations, death remains a mystery, a strange reality that represents a question nobody can actually provide answers to. But in our dreams we allude and connect the spiritual world that controls the physical.

So, the passage of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark is such a mystery that many have not yet come to terms with because he was mentally alert, strong and healthy till the very last day. The torrents of tributes, commendations from Abuja, Bayelsa, Delta and other places defined a life of purpose that he lived; but how many of these leaders, even with their outpourings of encomiums actually believed and respected the old man in his noble crusades when he was alive?

Pa Clark lived a remarkable lifestyle, an uncommon attitude different from others. Where other leaders hesitated to do or say what is right, he boldly stepped forward to find solution to other people’s problems. His house, including his bedroom, was accessible to all, including visitors.

Indeed, Clark was a problem solver and as many as came to him in their distresses he provided succour to them. No doubt Clark was rich, connected and powerful but emptied himself in humility to serve the people. And that is why in death he was celebrated in a colourful and carnival-like manner for the worthy life he lived. And it was also an opportunity for many to testify to the fact that he was courageous enough at all times to speak truth to power and to spearhead an anti-corruption crusade, while at the same time fighting for the interest of the ordinary people.

Clark was notable for his dogged fight for a better country, especially his advocacy for fiscal federalism, resource control, among others. Unfortunately his efforts in this regard created some friction between him and some leaders who either began to avoid him or barely tolerated him. But that did not stop him. Even former President Goodluck Jonathan, while praising Clark for his courage, advocacy and ability to speak truth to power, added that “even during my administration Pa Clark did not spare me if he felt or discovered we were derailing”.

That was the essential Clark whose support is not blind or sycophantic but based on facts and reality in addressing socio-economic problems. In a tribute filled with encomiums, the Senate President described Clark as an unrepentant patriot whose services and contributions we will all miss. Clark, in his last wishes, said he should not be mourned but celebrated, that there should be plenty to eat and drink.

But many, while celebrating his longevity, could not help but mourn his passage. The reason is not far to seek, as they asked rhetorically: Who would the ordinary people cry to if they want to penetrate the iron walls surrounding the men of power? Who would those who need attention cry to when leaders block their ears with cottons so as not to listen to the people? Who would shoulder the people’s worries when leaders they supported and elected suddenly turn against them or stop taking their calls? Who would speak for the Niger Delta and the minorities across the country and not use the opportunity to make personal gains? Who is the leader who can open his doors and phone to ordinary people who Pa Clark considered more important than those in power and boast of affluence?

Which leader can be more sincere to criticize those in power in the day while in the night do same when nobody is around? There cannot be a personality like Clark today in a society where crass opportunism overcomes reason, where greed and avarice blind our conscience, where we can do anything, trade our brothers, sisters, children and even sell graveyards of our parents for dirty lucre. Those in government are human and not too bad, but once in office they easily succumb to sycophants and parasitic aides, who block good people from getting close to them. Why should a leader continue receiving praises as if he is immortal and infallible, without trying to ascertain if these praises are genuine or not. Socrates said an unexamined life is not worth living. Jesus Christ asked his disciples: who do the people say I am and what do you say I am? Leaders surround themselves with idiots and shady characters, and that is why we are not getting the best from our leaders.

Pa Clark never tolerated this, and that is why he was different. As a leader, he and members of his cabinet, including his associates, regularly engaged in productive debates for good governance decisions. That is why during his funeral, Kiagbodo stood still. The ordinary folks were all there.

There are several lessons to be learnt; but it’s unfortunate our leaders don’t understand this because of their lack of history; and today it’s worst because history is no longer taught in schools. If these leaders had listened to the wise sermon preached during the funeral rather than the several yahoo pastors they patronise like the prophets of baals in the old testament, we would have a functional government and society. But our leaders are deaf and blind; they don’t reward excellence but mediocrity and characters with nuisance value.

Pa Clark’s funeral was not about the glamour or the dignitaries present. It is about the lesson learned. One of the lessons is that we should try as leaders and ordinary citizens to live a worthy life because if our leaders do the right thing as the ordinary citizens do, we can have a better society. It was about telling us we must be known for something positive and noble as Pa Clark was.

What would you be known for when you exit this mortal life? The fact is that it is only a good name we take along with us when we exit; we came naked at birth and when we are going we would leave all our acquisitions behind and go empty handed as Alexander the Great said and did.

The manly luxuries are like afflictions, something not necessary. Incidentally death is the only fate that the poor and wealthy share with no discrimination; they are both accommodated by mother earth without any fuss. The second lesson learnt is that a good name while on earth is the better them fleeting riches. Being rich or powerful is not bad but no matter your status, how you use your position defines who you are.

Chief Clark was rich, wealthy, connected and powerful but he was not a prisoner of his circumstances as some of our less-endowed political leaders are today.

There is no gain saying that charity begins at home. So based on his political philosophy, Clark fought many battles nationally, just as he similarly did in his home state of Delta. When in 2023 the pendulum was swinging towards Elder Sheriff Oborevwori he had some reservations but when I told him Oborevwori is a good man and joined forces with his son Ebikeme Clark and others, Daddy had a change of heart. When Elder Oborevwori visited him he prayed for him and endorsed his nomination on two occasions. And from then it became one way traffic lane. The love Clark had for Oborevwori remained untainted. First, he saw him as his son and on one occasion sent him a text message commending him but which ended thus: “Whenever it pleases God to call me home, you will give a befitting burial”.

Secondly, Pa Clark in one of his last press briefings eulogised Gov. Oborevwori for transforming Warri, its environs and the whole of the State. Pa Clark did this after aggregate collection of views across the state, and these views reflect the true position of the people of Delta State. Clark was known for being forthright, courageous, outspoken in taking a position on issues; but he does this after thorough investigation in order not to be faulted. His support could not be bought or compromised; it is either he was for you or against you, there was no middle ground. The fact that he never made a statement or any comments against Oborevwori as a candidate and was well received when he visited on several occasions. When he won he encouraged us to congratulate him and never wavered until death is a testimony that he was on same page with the good works Gov. Oborevwori is doing in the State.

We should give it to Pa. Clark for who he was forthright, principled, outspoken, knowledgeable, versatile and courageous . I have never met a Nigerian leader who has respect for voiceless Nigerians and equated them with top government functionaries, and treated all equally as God’s creation divided by circumstances, as Chief Edwin Clark. I have never seen a Nigerian political leader who picked his phone to call ordinary Nigerian who are helpless, for not seeing him, inviting him, as Pa. Clark is gone but his memory lingers on. The life story of the three musketeers from same womb for Chief Clark Fuludu, father of Edwin Clark, tells how a good home, upbringing, built on discipline reflect on society positively.

Edwin Clark was the eldest child of Clark Fuludu, followed by Ambassador Akporode Clark, former Nigeria permanent Representative to the United Nations and Professor John Pepper Clark, teacher, poet and scholar of international repute. These two brothers with Edwin, attained national and international spotlight and contributed to national development in their different fields.

Among Clark’s last statements were: ‘I love Nigeria’, ‘I believe in one Nigeria’ and ‘May God bless Nigeria’.

In accordance with these last statements, let us love Nigeria, let us believe in one Nigeria and may God bless Nigeria.