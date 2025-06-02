Why I won’t defect from PDP to another Party – Senator Jarigbe

PDP flag

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vowing not to defect despite the wave of defections currently affecting the party.

Speaking to members of the Cross River State Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) during a courtesy visit to his Abuja residence, Senator Jarigbe said his loyalty lies with his constituents, who remain strong supporters of the PDP.

“Our politics is local. If I go home and tell my people I’m defecting, they’ll say, ‘Go ahead, but we’re not following you.’ My people want to remain in the PDP, and I will stay with them. It’s not about fighting anyone—it’s about respecting the wishes of my senatorial district,” he explained.

While he refrained from judging others who have defected from their parties, he noted that such moves might be aligned with the desires of their constituents.

Despite being in the opposition, Jarigbe urged constituents to support the APC-led state government to ensure the successful delivery of democratic dividends.

“We must avoid distractions and support the state government so that governance reaches the grassroots,” he added.

The senator appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give serious consideration to the demand for the creation of Ogoja State, stating that it remains the only former province in Nigeria without a state.

“If there’s one state that deserves to be created in Nigeria, it’s Ogoja. I believe Mr. President will listen to us. Creating a state during a democratic dispensation would be historic.”

Jarigbe, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his social contract with the people of Cross River North.

“I’m focused on delivering infrastructure and promoting human capital development. Every ward in my senatorial district has at least one major project—whether water supply, electrification, roads, school blocks, or laboratory equipment.”

He highlighted road projects like the Boki-Abakpa road, which he said had been in poor condition for decades but has now been rehabilitated through his intervention.

“The road to my village used to be an eyesore. Today, it is motorable thanks to efforts from my office.”

Senator Jarigbe noted his investment in scholarships, bursary payments, and youth empowerment.

“We’ve sent some students abroad through NDDC and PTDF scholarships. More students will benefit from bursaries next month. We also support small businesses through direct financial empowerment.”

On his contributions in the 10th Senate, Jarigbe mentioned several bills, including the one for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre, which has passed the second reading and public hearing stage.

“We’re awaiting the third reading before it’s sent to the President for assent. Unfortunately, some of my earlier bills, including those for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology and Federal Polytechnic in Ogoja, were declined, possibly due to our position in the opposition.”

He concluded by reiterating his resolve to continue working in the best interest of his people, regardless of political challenges.