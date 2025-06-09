Why I dropped fraud charge against Fidelity bank’s MD, Onyeali-Ikpe – AGF

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday, adduced reasons why he discontinued a fraud charge the Federal Government entered against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

The AGF, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, said he took the decision after he reviewed the case and found out that Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe was not at the helm of affairs of the bank when the alleged fraud was perpetrated.

According to the AGF, the action he took in the matter was a testament to the commitment of his office to uphold justice and fairness.

“As the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to enter a nolle prosequi, discontinuing a prosecution where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

“This decision followed a careful review of the case which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened.

“The Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and we have every confidence that this decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.

“This decision does not to exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge which is still pending before the court, but rather a demonstration of the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served.

“We urge the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions.

“The AGF will ensure that the best interest of Justice is served at all times and that all those found wanting, at any time, face the full weight of law to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement further read.

Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe was initially listed as the 3rd defendant in an eight-count charge before the Federal High Court in Lagos marked: FHC/L/138C/2025, which bordered on alleged N19billion fraud.