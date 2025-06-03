Why I don’t like it when people call my daughter Duduke – Simi

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has appealed to fans to stop referring to her daughter, Adejare, as “Duduke.”

Simi had released the hit song Duduke in 2020 while expecting her first child.

The emotional track quickly gained popularity and became associated with her pregnancy journey.

After she and her husband, singer Adekunle Gold, welcomed their daughter Adejare in June 2020, fans began affectionately nicknaming the child “Duduke.”

However, in a recent chat with VJ Adams, Simi clarified that she is not comfortable with the nickname and explained the origin of the word.

“People call my daughter Duduke, which I don’t like. That’s not her name. It doesn’t even mean anything. Had it meant something good, I would have allowed it. But it’s just a beat, duduke, duduke. That was what I meant. My heart beats like a drum,” she said.

Simi emphasized that “Duduke” was simply an onomatopoeic expression used to convey her feelings in the song, not a name for her child.

“Stop calling my child Duduke [laughs]. But you know what? I get it, it’s coming from a good place, so I try not to react,” she added.