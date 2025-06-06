Why I defected to APC — Governor Eno

•2027 polls about Nigeria, not politicians, PDP reacts

•Some of Eno’s aides unable to defect with him resign

•You won’t regret joining the progressives —Uzodimma assures him

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Luminous Jannamike, Chioma Onuegbu & Omeiza Ajayi

UYO — As the dust raised by the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, was yet to settle down, another PDP governor, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state yesterday formally announced his defection to the ruling APC.

Justifying his decision to dump the party that made him governor, Pastor Eno, who went biblical, aligned himself with the children of Ichaka in the Holy Bible, who were able to interpret the times and flow with the tide.

In its immediate reaction, however, the PDP described the governor’s move as a personal decision that contradicts the will of the people, noting that the 2027 election would be about Nigeria and not individual politicians. The APC governors, on their part, who warmly welcomed their new ‘bride’ into their fold assured him that he would not regret his decision to join the Progressives, saying it was a homecoming for him and that they would support him.

In May, the governor had hinted of his possible defection from the PDP. Eno, who spoke at the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency town square meeting held at QIC Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft. He had said, “What Akwa Ibom people want is good governance, not the name of the party. If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and were on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, wouldn’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?”

Meanwhile, one of Eno’s confidants and Commissioner for Special Duties Ini Ememobong, immediately resigned from office in response to the governor’s warning for his cabinet members to defect with him or resign.

Why I left PDP —Eno

In his defection speech, the Akwa Ibom governor said: “From time, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general has been awash with news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladders of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this state. This discussion has elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I answer some of those nagging questions.

This morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the PDP to the Ward Chairman, same copy has been sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I thank the PDP for their support, their love and for working with me for the past two years in the affairs of running Akwa Ibom state.

“But this is a defining moment. I’ve therefore decided, after due consultations with all critical stakeholders across the state in the last three months. I believe no one has moved progressively or has ever changed party in this state that has consulted as widely as I’ve done. That consultation culminated in meeting with all the critical stakeholders in the PDP last night where I explained that as the children of Ichaka, we must be able to interpret and flow with the times and not run against the tide.

“Having completed the rounds of consultations, as your servant you’ve elected to serve you, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I state categorically that I have by today’s (yesterday’s) event changed my political affiliation, but will continue to uphold my values, my moral fibre, foundational principles I’ve nourished through my life. Those values will remain unchanged and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliations.

“Coming from the PDP, I make it emphatically clear that we’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness. We’re joining from a position of strength, bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom, wanting to build back a party that has once been torn apart, where people go their different direction. We’re supporting the President for a second term in office to complete reforms he has started. I have decided to join the train of the President, to support him, so I will not be accused of being anti-partisan. Today I’ve made the bold declaration to join that train.

Assurance to Akwa Ibomites

“Our government has always been inclusive. That will never change. I will continue to ensure that governance is done through the prism of by-partisanship. I call on all to return to the APC. Let us all put the past bitterness behind us, come together and build our party. I know and I see in your faces that we all love this President. For the sake of President Bola Tinubu, let’s extend the hands of brotherhood, of friendship to each other to return to Aso Rock in 2027. I ask all Akwa Ibomites that have supported my candidacy to join in this new movement, but even if you decide to stay behind, we will not fight you, but hope in time, you will see reasons you should join us.

Orders cabinet members to join him or resign

The governor also reiterated his earlier position that members of his cabinet must defect with him or resign from their positions. He said: “For my team members, 1st 11, I said this before, not hiding it.

While we talk and persuade the politicians, those who contested elections to see the need to join this movement, I demand complete loyalty. I will not negotiate that. You’re an appointee at the pleasure of the Governor. I will not permit you to serve without joining my party. Let us strategically arise together in the promise of a better, more inclusive, stronger and united Akwa Ibom state as we now run Akwa Ibom United across party lines where I’ve been made the Team Manager.

“And so we will be playing from the APC to the PDP flank, to IPAC flank but Akwa Ibom will score the goal with our development, all of the infrastructures God is going to bring to us. Let us align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“I’ve received enormous support and seamless integration from our President, and received the same assurances from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, from all the Progressive Governors Forum. This movement is our gift to the President.”

You have our fullest cooperation, accommodation, APC assures A’Ibom Gov

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured its newest member and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno of its utmost cooperation and accommodation. APC disclosed this in a tweet on its X handle on Friday. The party said; “The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress APC under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is delighted at the news of the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno’s decision to join our great Party.

We are confident that his thoughtful decision will ensure the greater progress of Akwa Ibom state and people. Our great Party assures the Governor of its fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family, as we continue to grow the Party and work together towards the full realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the good and benefit of all Nigerians”.

You won’t regret joining APC -— Uzodimma

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma has told his brother Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, that he would not regret his decision to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Uzodimma spoke at the Akwa Ibom Government House on Friday where eight other APC Governors joined him to receive Governor Eno into the APC at an enlarged stakeholders meeting.

“You will not regret this decision to join the Progressives. We are willing, able and capable. We are happy to receive you. It is a home coming for you. We will support you. The President, the leader of our Party will support you. The National Assembly under the leadership of your brother, the Senate President Goodwill Akpabio will support you. We will support Akwa Ibom State,” Governor Uzodimma said. He said Governor Eno has proven to be one of like minds as the Progressives Governors.

Commissioner, others resign

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deepsea Ports, Ini Ememobong, who refused to join the governor, cited loyalty to his personal political beliefs. Ini said: “You have directed that any appointee who is unwilling to accompany you to switch from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress should resign. Based on my personal conviction, I will be unable to join the All Progressives Congress.”

2027 election about Nigeria, not politicians —PDP

Reacting to Governor Eno’s defection, PDP emphasized that the 2027 general elections will be a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s survival, focusing on systemic issues rather than individual politicians.

Speaking on behalf of the party, the Deputy National Youth Leader, Mr Timothy Osadolor, who criticized Governor Eno for defecting accused him of betraying the party that supported his historic election. Osadolor described the move as a personal decision that contradicts the will of the people.

He pointed to Eno’s recent town hall meeting, where the governor urged his people to “move,” but was met with a resounding no.

He said: “Governor Eno is on a personal journey. If he wishes to save his skin, I wish him well. If he chooses to align with the elite conspiring against poor and hungry Nigerians, I still wish him well.

However, the truth is that 2027 is not about Governor Eno, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, or the APC. It is about the survival of not just Nigerians but the country itself.”

Osadolor emphasized that the 2027 elections would be dominated by issues of widespread hardship, insecurity, and hunger, rather than the actions of individual politicians.

He said: “Nigerians, who voted in 2023 are still here, and they are growing angrier by the day. Coupled with the widespread hardship and insecurity across the nation,from one state to another, it is one tragic story after another. Death and hunger are rampant. This is what the next election will be about. It is not about the opinions of one governor or his associates.

“As for Governor Eno, whom the PDP has supported immensely, he is the first person with a disability in the history of sub-Saharan West Africa to become the governor of a state like Akwa Ibom. Even when appeals were made, the CEO of The Albino Foundation commended the PDP for their role in making Governor Eno’s election possible. Now, if such a man, the first person with a disability to serve as governor in West Africa, chooses to repay the party that built his political career with betrayal, we shall see what becomes of his legacy.”

Efforts to reach the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba for further comments proved abortive as calls to his phone went unanswered as of press time.

The high point of the event was the formal defection of all the Governor’s members of the State Executive Council, the Chairmen of all the Local Government Areas in the State, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the National Assembly from Akwa Ibom.

Governor Uzodimma and his colleagues thereafter handed over to Governor Eno the symbolic APC broom just as the Governor replaced his cap with that of Renewed Hope.

Other Progressives Governors who attended the event include: Governors Babajide Sanwolu (Lagos), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji (Ekiti), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Bassey Otu (Cross River).

The Senate President was represented by his wife, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio while the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was also in attendance.