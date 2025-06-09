Why I can’t assess Tinubu’s govt – Olu Falae

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, says he will not publicly assess President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing his current status as a traditional ruler and elder statesman.

Falae, who now serves as the Ilu-Abo of Akure North in Ondo State and was recently appointed Chairman of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, made the comments during a recent interview with Vanguard.

“I’m not going to assess President Bola Tinubu’s government. I have channels through which I can assess it. Since he became president, I have had at least one meeting with him. So that channel is always open to me. I am no longer a politician; I’m now a traditional ruler,” Falae stated.

While withholding direct criticism or praise of the administration, Falae acknowledged that recent economic reforms were necessary and courageous, even though they came with harsh consequences for Nigerians.

He said, “Past governments shied away from them because of the possible consequences, but he had the courage to carry out those reforms. There were things that could have been done before the reforms were initiated that might have made the negative consequences more bearable.

“But by and large, I am of the opinion that those reforms are essential. For example, in a non-serious country, we have six exchange rates. Investors have their own exchange rate. If you want to go to America, another one. If you want to pay your children’s school fees, another one. People are buying from favourable windows and selling in other places. You are making multi-millionaires who are not doing anything at all.”

On fuel subsidy removal, Falae said, “There was no reason government should have been fixing the price of petrol in the first place. Everybody eats food daily; not everybody uses petrol daily. Yet food prices are not fixed by government.

“They will not refuse to vote for them at election time. So to deregulate the oil industry is something I’ve been calling for a very long time. But as you now know, there are cabals and interest groups that were profiting from what used to happen. So I’ll just touch those two areas.”

Asked about accusations of lopsided appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet, Falae declined to comment, reiterating his new role as an elder and traditional leader. “If I have views that will help the president or any governor, I’ll phone them,” he said.

He also refused to be drawn into discussions about emerging political coalitions against the president, maintaining his non-partisan stance.