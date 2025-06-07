Why I am passionate about film making, impacting lives – YetiBae

By Benjamin Njoku

Yetunde Adeyemi, popularly known as Yetibae, is a Canada-based actress and film producer who has been making waves in the entertainment industry. With a passion for storytelling and a desire to impact lives, Yetibae has been using her craft to celebrate Nigerian excellence and culture. Yetibae believes in investing in people and impacting lives through her work. Despite sometimes facing ingratitude, she remains committed to creating something good.

As a Yoruba girl with a diverse cultural background, Yetibae sees filmmaking as a way to showcase her heritage and share it with the world. In a chat, Yetibae who has featured in several films, including Ipanilaya, Idaji Ona, 60/40, Ofege, and Ashiri Gomina, cited passion and empathy as her rare qualities.

“As a people-person and one that is conscious and interested in impacting lives, I chose acting and movie production as a veritable tool to sell myself and my abilities as a Yoruba girl whose cultural background is diverse, deep and inexhaustible. I believe in investing in people and impacting lives even though sometimes, people are not grateful and make you regret your action,” Yetibare stated.

Yetibae’s upcoming movie, “Dark Path”, is set to be released on July 17, 2025. The film’s writer, Seyi Gbadegesin, praises its unpredictable plot and powerful moral lesson.

Directed by Femi Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, “Dark Path” chronicles the challenges faced by a lady who lost her brother many years ago and had to take care of her aged parents without a helper.