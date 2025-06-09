Why 91-yr-old Awujale was absent from 2025 Ojude Oba – Ogun govt

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

…says nothing to worry about

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Commissioner for Information in Ogun State and Coordinator for the 2025 Ojude Oba festival, Dr. Fassy Yusuff, on Monday cleared the air on the reason for the absence of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona could not attend the 2025 annual festival held on Sunday at Ijebu Ode.

According to Dr. Yusuff, the 91-year-old monarch was recuperating at home after being discharged from a Lagos hospital last week Thursday.

Dr Yusuff disclosed this while reacting to reason for the absence of the royal father at the annual festival.

Thousands of guests and tourists who thronged the Awujale pavilion for the yearly glamorous festival were bewildered to notice the conspicuous absence of the highly revered 91-year old traditional ruler who is the symbol of the global festival.

The highly revered traditional ruler who for decades usually sits in his majesty to receive the homage from the thousands of guests, tourists and people from the Ijebu land during the annual festival was however absent from the festival held on Sunday.

He was represented by his wife, Olori Kemi Adetona.

Dr Yusuff while clearing the air over whatever rumor the absence of the foremost traditional ruler might have generated said that there was nothing to be worried about as the royal father was only recuperating after being discharged from the hospital last week Thursday.

In a text message, the Ogun state former Commissioner for Information said, “Awujale was hospitalised in Lagos two weeks ago, but was discharged on Thursday”.

“He is now recuperating at home. A normal situation. Nothing to worry about”.