WHO declares Mpox public health emergency concern

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the Mpox upsurge has continued to meet the criteria of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) set forth in the International Health Regulations (IHR).

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said this in a statement.

Ghebreyesus said the announcement followed the fourth meeting of the IHR emergency committee regarding the upsurge of mpox, held on June 5.

According to him, the committee, recognising progress in the capacity to respond in certain countries, advised the WHO boss that the event continues to constitute a PHEIC.

He said that it was based on the continuing rise in the number of cases, including a recent increase in West Africa, and likely ongoing undetected transmission in some countries beyond the African continent.

“Ongoing operational challenges in responding to the event, including concerning surveillance and diagnostics, as well as a lack of funding, make prioritising response interventions challenging and require continued international support,” he said.

Ghebreyesus concurred with the committee’s advice and issued the committee’s revised temporary recommendations to member states experiencing mpox outbreaks.

He said the recommendations will guide countries’ efforts to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

According to him, the full report of the fourth meeting will be issued in the third week of June.

“The upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighbouring countries was first determined to be PHEIC by Ghebreyesus on Aug. 14, 2024.

“Since then, the committee has met on three additional occasions, each time advising the director general that the event continues to constitute a PHEIC,” he said (NAN).