We’re not where we want to be, but economy is back on track – Bagudu

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has highlighted what he described as bold reforms taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the past two years, saying despite short-term pain, the reforms are steadily positioning the nation’s economy for sustained recovery and growth.

This is as a member of the newly inaugurated North West Development Commission, NWDC, Mallam Aminu Suleiman, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu, describing his two years in office as more impactful than the previous administration’s eight-year tenure.

Speaking Saturday night shortly after a courtesy call on President Tinubu in his Lagos residence, Bagudu commended the administration’s economic policies, stating that Nigeria is beginning to reap the fruits of long-overdue structural changes.

He said: “We’re not where we want to be,” Bagudu admitted, “but these steps have turned the economy in the right direction.”

The Minister emphasized that the Tinubu administration’s decision to end costly subsidies on fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity was pivotal.

According to him: “Decades of underinvestment brought Nigeria to a point where even paying salaries was difficult,” he said.

“By cutting these subsidies, we freed up resources. Today, subnational governments, states and local governments, have nearly tripled the funds they had before. That’s transformative.”

The funds, Bagudu noted, are being channeled into critical sectors: infrastructure, agriculture, consumer credit, digital innovation, and human capital development.

“These are not abstract promises. We are seeing real allocations going to security, education, and economic empowerment,” he added.

He said the reforms are already inspiring a resurgence of investor confidence.

“One of the greatest differentiators between developed and developing countries is the level of investment. Both public and private. We are now correcting years of neglect. That is a Herculean task and that is central to reforms.

“There is a visible return of private capital, both domestic and international. Investors are taking Nigeria seriously again. They see a government that’s making tough but necessary choices,” he said.

Bagudu further said: “When someone starts by filling the hole under a house, you might think they’ve done nothing because you don’t yet see the walls. But President Tinubu has been honest. He said from the start: we’re in a hole, not because we want to blame the past, but because critical decisions were delayed for too long.”

Reflecting on the growing number of opposition politicians joining the All Progressives Congress, APC, including governors from Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Bagudu said it’s a reflection of faith in Tinubu’s leadership.

“They’ve stated publicly why they joined, because of the sincerity and direction of this leadership. That’s not politics. That’s belief in a future that is being built with courage and vision,” he said.

According to the Minister, as Nigerians celebrate Eid and the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration, “the administration’s reforms are working, investments are rising, despite challenges besetting the country.

Also speaking to journalists shortly after paying a Sallah homage to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, a member of NWDC, Suleiman, praised Tinubu’s leadership, insisting that the President is laying the groundwork for long-term transformation.

“Tinubu’s two years is even better than the past government’s eight years,” Suleiman said. “Given the full privilege of a four-year term, I am confident he will transform Nigeria.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, also a member of the APC, presided over the affairs of the country for eight years and handed over to Tinubu.

Suleiman also hailed the inclusion of the North West in Tinubu’s development agenda, particularly through the establishment of the NWDC.

“We are the largest population zone in the North, nearly 19 million people strong,” he said. “It’s a very good development for the North West to be included, and I know, Insha Allah, we will ensure everything goes well.”

He emphasized that with the President’s track record in Lagos, especially in infrastructure, governance, and institution-building, there is every reason to believe that similar transformation can be replicated across Nigeria.

“He has done it in Lagos. We know, God willing, he will do it for the entire country.”

Suleiman also urged Nigerians to trust in the leadership and vision of President Tinubu. “Let us be patient. The foundation being laid is solid. With time, we will all see the results.”

