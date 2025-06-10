We won’t succumb to intimidation in fight against fake drugs — Onitsha drug market leader

…Says collaboration with NAFDAC remains strong and effective

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The leadership of Ogbo-Ogwu Medicine Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, has firmly dismissed allegations that it is colluding with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to aid the sale of fake and expired drugs.

Speaking to journalists at the market’s union hall, the Chairman of the Caretaker Transition Committee, Mr. Ndubuisi Chukwuleta, described the claims as false, malicious, and an attempt to discredit the market’s ongoing efforts to rid itself of fake drug peddlers in partnership with NAFDAC.

Chukwuleta alleged that the accusations are being fueled by six suspended members of the committee who were removed by the Anambra State Government for misconduct and sabotaging the market’s reform efforts.

“The allegations of conniving with NAFDAC to sell fake drugs and protecting the agency’s interests over those of traders are baseless and intended to tarnish my image and that of the Transition Committee,” Chukwuleta said.

“We know the source of these lies—six suspended committee members who are uncomfortable with our leadership style and the progress we’ve made.”

Chukwuleta, who has been active in the market for over 32 years, emphasized his personal and professional integrity.

“I served my apprenticeship here for nine years and have run my own business for 32 years. In all that time, I’ve never been accused or found guilty of selling fake drugs. I detest fake drugs with a passion and would never promote such evil,” he stated.

He challenged the notion that assisting NAFDAC in sanitizing the market is a betrayal of traders’ interests.

“Over 95% of our traders are legitimate and honest. Working with NAFDAC to eliminate fake and substandard drugs protects both the public and our members,” he said.

Chukwuleta said the committee typically avoids responding to unfounded accusations but felt compelled to speak out due to the damage the falsehoods could cause if left unchallenged.

He recounted how, since taking office as chairman, he has faced multiple challenges, including being taken to police stations, courtrooms, and government offices—all in attempts to intimidate and frustrate him.

“Despite the pressures—including bribe offers ranging from N10 to N15 million—we have remained resolute in our fight against fake drugs. We confiscate and hand over fake and expired products worth over ₦70 million annually to NAFDAC for destruction, and we have documentation to prove it,” he stated.

He further added that their partnership with NAFDAC is not only functional but also based on mutual commitment to public safety.

“We will never relent in our mission to rid our market of illicit drug dealers. We cannot and will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail. Our relationship with NAFDAC in this fight remains cordial and strong,” Chukwuleta concluded.