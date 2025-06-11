We’ re deploying technology to tackle smuggling – Customs CG

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, addressing journalists at the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, Lagos, on stolen vehicles from Canada.

The Comptroller – General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has stated that the Nigeria Customs Service is deploying technology to tackle smuggling, manage transporting between Nigeria and Republic of Benin.



Adeniyi disclosed this on Wednesday during a working visit to Ogun 11 Area Command in Abeokuta.

He said that the technology had already been developed and is being piloted at the Seme-Krake border (Nigeria/Benin Republic).



The Comptroller-General said that once the piloting was successful, the technology would be deployed along the borders, saying it would help reduce smuggling drastically.



“We have a robust relationship with border countries.



“I Have been to the Republic of Benin to meet with my colleague over there, and since then, we have had opportunities to work together on several issues.



“They have always been forthcoming in providing the platform; we exchange information and intelligence.



“What we are doing currently is to have a Joint-task force for processing goods in transit to Nigeria.



“We are going to deploy technology to manage transport between the two countries; we have already developed it and are only piloting it now at the Seme-Krake border.



“By the time we finish the piloting, once it is successful, we are going to deploy it along the borders, and it will help us reduce smuggling,” he said.



Adeniyi stated that there were cordial relationships between the Customs and border communities.

“All our customs commands around the borders are encouraged to have structures with which they relate to community members.



“We operate there, we live with them , we also acknowledged the fact that they know the terrain where we operate.



“We leverage on the intelligence they provide for us in our operations,” he said.



He commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun for repositioning the state for industrial development.

Abiodun assures that the customs would remain a partner in striving for economic prosperity.



Earlier, the Area Controller of Ogun 11 Area Command, Bisi Alade, disclosed that the command generated over N15 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025.



Alade attributed the success recorded in the command to the support and encouragement of the Comptroller-General.

