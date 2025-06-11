We don’t know how Governor Otti is funding projects — Rep. Ikwechegh

By Nnasom David

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, has described the performance of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as “magical,” admitting that even opposition politicians are astonished by the pace and scope of development in the state.

Ikwechegh, who represents Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made the remarks during a recent appearance on African Independent Television’s Jigsaw programme, monitored by IgbereTV.

While commending Governor Otti’s strides in infrastructure, healthcare, and commerce, the lawmaker confessed that many—himself included—are still unsure how the projects are being funded.

“To be honest, we don’t know how Governor Otti is getting the money to do what he’s doing. But whatever he’s doing, it’s working,” he said.

He highlighted the rehabilitation of roads in Aba, some of which he said had remained dilapidated since the 1970s.

“There are roads that were bad before I was born—some from the 70s—that no government dared to touch. In just two years, Dr. Alex Otti has done magic.”

Ikwechegh also pointed to the transformation of Ariaria Market, where modern buildings, including a seven-storey structure with elevators, have replaced dilapidated stalls.

“I saw a video of a seven-storey building with working lifts in Ariaria market. I said to myself, ‘This can’t be real,’” he said.

Known for his criticism of poor governance, Ikwechegh revealed that lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have also acknowledged Otti’s performance—albeit privately—despite political differences.

He further hinted at the possibility of aligning with the Labour Party in the future if internal issues are resolved.

“It would be preposterous for any Abian not to support what Otti is doing—either directly or indirectly.”

Beyond roadworks and markets, the federal lawmaker praised the improvement in the state’s healthcare system, including better-equipped hospitals, improved staff morale, and consistent electricity supply.

Ikwechegh attributed the governor’s success to his private sector background.

“He understands governance like very few do. He’s not just another politician—he’s a competent administrator, and that’s rare in Nigeria,” he concluded.