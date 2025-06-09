We are open to reconciliation as we rebuild — Labour Party

By John Alechenu

The Julius Abure-led leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed confidence that the internal challenges currently facing the party will soon be resolved. The party reiterated its commitment to reconciliation with aggrieved members willing to engage in constructive dialogue.

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, during a telephone conversation with Vanguard on Monday.

Ifoh emphasized that the party, under the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure, remains focused on providing a viable platform for law-abiding members to participate in upcoming elections.

He also addressed recent speculation regarding the status of Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo State, clarifying that there has been no official communication indicating his departure from the party.

“The Labour Party, under the able leadership of Barrister Julius Abure, has continued to reposition itself and reclaim its role as the party of choice for Nigerians, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his leadership,” Ifoh said.

“Regarding the situation with the Senator from Edo, we wish to state that our doors remain open for reconciliation. However, we have not received any formal communication from him.”

Ifoh stressed that while the party remains open to reconciliation, it will not condone any form of sabotage, illegality, or anti-party behavior.

“We welcome reconciliation but will not tolerate actions that undermine the integrity or unity of the party,” he added.