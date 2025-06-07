We are from Gbaramatu kingdom — Kantu Leaders

By Akpokona Omafuaire

LEADERS of Kantu Community of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday laid to rest lingering issues of ownership by declaring themselves as natives of Gbaramatu kingdom and pledging their unalloyed loyalty to His Majesty Oboro Gbaruan II Aketekpe/Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom.

The position was made known in a Press briefing by the Community at the Oweiji-Biri Ancestral Hall, Kantu town.

Mr. Windfree Atemubaghan, Chairman, Kantu Community read the signed statement while flanked by Pa. Edwin Atikan Atemubagha, Ama-Okosuwei of Ikantu Community and others.

It read, “We, the undersigned acting for ourselves and on behalf of the people of Kantu (Ikantu) Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, wish to address the press in respect of an age-long misrepresentation of Kantu Community as an Itsekiri Community instead of an Ijaw Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State.

“The Kantu (Ikantu) Community as an Ijaw Community from origin when Gbaramatu Clan (kingdom) was founded by our ancestors in about the 11th century. The founder of Kantu Community was an Ijaw man named Oweizibiri, who is a full blooded Ijaw man from Oporoza in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“Our ancestor, Oweizibiri who had earlier lived in Amadino (Omadino), an Ijaw fishing settlement with his father (Tometebe) got married to Erebo, a petty trader from Ode in Old Western Region (South West).

“The marriage was blessed with seven children namely Igbon, Afughu, Korobo, and Obiti who are all females while Iyejo (Erejo) and Egbegha males. It is on record that Emiemie one of the grand children of Oweizibiri was buried as an old man in Amadino (Omadino).

“Male children of Oweizibiri married Itsekiri women who also gave birth to other children. In the course of growing up, the children were more attached to their mothers, who spoke their Itsekiri dialect with their children. And some of the children also inter-married with other Itsekiri indigenes.

“As such, Itsekiri language became dominantly spoken by majority of Ikantu people. This is how the Ikantu Community which is one of the major Communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom became affiliated to Itsekiri people.

“From the above, we wish to categorically inform the general public, Local, State, and Federal Government and the International Community that Ikantu is an Ijaw Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom and is never, was never and will never be part of Itsekiri ethnic nationality.

“Some of the descendants of our ancestor, Oweizibiri are still bent on alienating their father (Ijaw) land to their maternal Itsekiri nationality. We strongly condemn this attitude of these persons because it has created antagonism for the people of Ikantu Community, among their kiths and kin in Gbaramatu Kingdom and the larger Ijaw nation.

“In conclusion, we wish to state and inform the general public, Local Government, State, Federal Government and the International Community that Ikantu is an Ijaw Community having an ancestral affinity with Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State and will continue to remain in the Traditional Institution of Gbaramatu Kingdom.