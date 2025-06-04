We are civil, not interested in arresting anyone over shadow government – DSS

Abuja — The Department of State Service (DSS) has clarified that it is not interested in arresting anyone over the proposed “shadow government” initiative led by Prof. Patrick Utomi, the 2007 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate. Instead, the agency insists that the courts should determine the legality of the move.

The DSS’s lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Akinlolu Kehinde, made the declaration on Wednesday after filing a fresh application before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The application seeks an interlocutory injunction to restrain Prof. Utomi and his group from publicly commenting on or holding rallies related to their plan to establish a shadow government while a suit against them is pending.

Speaking to journalists, Kehinde emphasized that the DSS respects the rule of law and has voluntarily submitted the matter to the court for constitutional interpretation. “Our client is not interested in arresting anybody on this matter. The DSS is a civilized organization that believes in the rule of law,” he said.

Kehinde explained that the DSS filed the civil suit in line with its mandate to maintain internal peace and prevent any acts that could amount to insurrection or treason against the democratically elected government.

Despite the suit and the service of court papers on Prof. Utomi — who has since appeared through his counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) — the DSS alleges that Utomi has continued to make inflammatory statements and hold public engagements promoting the shadow government concept, which the agency says threatens national unity and public order.

The new court application seeks to stop Utomi and his associates from staging roadshows, rallies, public lectures, or media campaigns aimed at promoting the shadow government pending the outcome of the substantive case.

According to the DSS, intelligence reports indicate that Prof. Utomi, currently out of the country and expected back on June 6, plans to intensify these activities under the guise of freedom of speech and association. The agency warns that such actions could lead to unrest similar to the “End SARS” protests of 2020, with potential for violence, loss of lives, and property damage.

The DSS also cited Utomi’s public statements at a May 26 lecture at the University of Lagos, where he defended the shadow government idea and vowed to continue his efforts regardless of the lawsuit.

Kehinde urged the public and media to respect the ongoing legal process and allow the courts to determine whether any government structure outside the constitutional framework is lawful.

“The DSS is asking the court to intervene in the interest of justice, national security, and the rule of law,” he said.

The matter remains before the Federal High Court, where the application for an interlocutory injunction is pending determination.