WDD 2025: Tinubu declares war on drug abuse, calls for national movement to end scourge

…Commends NDLEA’s 53-month record: 66,085 arrests, 11.1m kg drugs seized, 26,393 rehabilitated

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on all Nigerians to embrace the fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking as a “national movement,” declaring that the battle must go beyond government efforts and become a collective crusade to protect the country’s future.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 World Drug Day (WDD) commemoration held at the Presidential Villa Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, charged families, faith leaders, civil society groups, youth organisations, and individuals with lived experience to rise up and play active roles in reversing the drug crisis.

“This fight is not one for governments alone. It must be a national movement,” the President declared. “Drug abuse is tied to poverty, inequality, violence, and conflict. To effectively tackle this problem, our approach must be comprehensive.”

Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s support for global efforts to combat substance abuse and illicit trafficking, affirming the country’s commitment to “work hand in hand with all nations to dismantle the systems that sustain this crisis.”

Chairman and CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), presented a robust account of the agency’s achievements under his watch, stressing the urgency of prevention efforts as drug abuse prevalence remains high.

“Seven years ago, we found that Nigeria had one of the highest drug abuse prevalence rates globally,” Marwa said. “With our population exceeding 230 million, prevention is urgent and critical.”

He revealed that 66,085 drug offenders, including 94 drug barons, have been arrested in the past 53 months, and over 11.1 million kilograms of illicit drugs have been seized.

Furthermore, 12,201 convictions have been secured, and 26,393 persons have been rehabilitated in the agency’s treatment centres.

“Our operations under Offensive Action have disrupted drug networks, while our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign continues to engage millions through outreach in schools, workplaces, markets, and religious centres,” Marwa added.

He announced that seven new rehabilitation centres have been approved under the 2025 budget, to expand access to treatment services.

Marwa linked the drug crisis to socioeconomic drivers such as poverty and unemployment. He noted that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda—through initiatives like NELFUND student loans and the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme—is addressing these root issues.

“The family also plays a crucial role. Parents must ask questions, be present, and instill values,” Marwa stressed. “Teachers too are vital—they can protect and shape the minds of our youth.”

Tinubu applauded the NDLEA for its globally acclaimed performance, both in drug supply and demand reduction, which has earned praise and support from international partners including the UNODC, DEA, and governments of the US, UK, Germany, and France.

Also speaking, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, described drug abuse as “a threat to national security, social stability, and economic development,” urging investment in prevention, treatment, and justice system integration.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Committee Chair on Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, called the fight against drugs “a war of necessity,” saying, “Every young Nigerian lost to addiction is a call to arms.”

Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Cheikh Ousmane Toure, emphasized that treatment and recovery must be seen as “life-saving investments.”

“Together, we can break the cycle of drug abuse, organized crime and marginalization. Together, we can build a safer, healthier, and more hopeful Nigeria,” Toure concluded.

The 2025 WDD commemoration brought together stakeholders from government, civil society, law enforcement, the private sector, and international partners, all aligned in the mission to end Nigeria’s drug scourge.