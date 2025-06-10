Waterfront: Lagos declares war on illegal land reclamation

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, vowed to clamp down on illegally reclaimed land in the state.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Dayo Alebiosu, who disclosed this, said the new directive was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Alebiosu, any unauthorized reclamation, particularly activities that encroach on or narrow the state’s waterways— will result in automatic forfeiture of half of the land to the Lagos State government.

In addition, violators will be subjected to heavy penalties at open market value.

Alebiosu said: “This is not just policy on paper; it’s an active deterrent. We want to stop the tide of illegal reclamation that is threatening our marine life, obstructing navigation, and damaging the environment.

“We are working with some of the MDAs that we handshake, especially the ICT Ministry and the eGIS team to patrol our waterways from the office. Some of these illegal activities are perpetrated when everyone has gone to sleep, not only that, we can’t be on waters 24-7, but with this new technology, we can monitor to see what is going on from our various offices.”

He described the lagoon not just as a physical landmark but as a vital part of Lagos’ lifeblood.

“We live on the lagoon. It feeds us — with seafood, fresh fish, even the water in our boreholes. But there’s been a tendency to abuse it: illegal dredging, dumping, reckless reclamation. When we disturb the lagoon, nature fights back.

“Some still challenge government authority, but we are not relenting. We are monitoring constantly — by boat and by road. Since I became Commissioner, we have not stopped enforcement.”

While also explaining the ecological toll of human interference, he said: “Laws may not change the hearts of men, but they can reshape their habits. That’s why we are pairing enforcement with advocacy and sustained community engagement.

“Our boats are ready, our vehicles are on the road, and more are coming. I approach issues like a fixer — no problem is unsolvable, except death.

“With the 2025 World Ocean Day theme focused on sustainability and responsible interaction with marine ecosystems, we are leading by example — sending a strong message that the age of impunity around our waterways is over.”