WAES: Unleashing creativity, prosperity

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The West Africa Economic Summit, often referred to by its acronym, WAES, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience to the sub-region’s business community. Beyond the expected lively discussions at Abuja’s International Conference Centre (now renamed after the president), a captivating art exhibition awaits. Themed “Unleashing West Africa’s Creative Economy,” this exhibition will blend art, economics, and West African flair.

From June 20 to 21, attendees will experience a dynamic fusion of creativity and innovation, highlighting the region’s artistic journey over the past five decades. As visitors enter the venue, they will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of colours and forms that bring the region’s story to life. The artworks will transport them to an era of artistic revolution and creative expression, echoing the Pan-African Art Movement and the bold styles of Dakar ’66 and FESTAC ’77.

Through the visual fare of the sub-region’s rich cultural narrative, the two-day summit aims to provide a nuanced understanding of West Africa’s artistic landscape and its complex, indigenous identity. By putting West Africa’s creative economy in the spotlight, this dynamic exhibition, curated by Nduwhite Ndubuisi Ahanonu, positions art as a catalyst for economic growth. It features 25 talented artists from the region.

The artworks on display will highlight the vast potential of the creative industry to boost revenue, create employment opportunities, and promote West Africa’s unique cultural identity globally. As attendees immerse themselves in the exhibition, they will gain not only a deeper understanding of the sub-region’s rich artistic heritage but also insight into its resilience, diversity, and hope, fostering meaningful dialogue among investors, policymakers, and cultural enthusiasts. Ultimately, this celebration of visual language has the potential to foster cultural exchange, strengthen economic ties, and solidify Nigeria’s position as a leader in West Africa’s creative economy.

A diverse group of 11 talented artists, including renowned figures like Bruce Onobrakpeya, Victor Ehikhamenor, Gerald Chukwuma, and Krydz Ikwuemesi, along with other rising stars from Nigeria, are joining forces with colleagues from Benin, Mali, Niger, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia, among others, to redefine West Africa’s narrative through a powerful blend of art, cultural heritage, and collaboration. This collaboration is what makes the exhibition significant. By telling its own story on its own terms, the sub-region asserts its artistic prowess, forging new paths and transcending borders. The exhibition is a celebration of the region’s creative potential and its ability to shape its own identity.

Additionally, it promotes regional unity while highlighting Nigeria as a hub for artistic talent. On this foundation, the creative economy’s potential to drive employment, revenue, and global exports stands. Also highlighting culture’s pivotal role in driving innovation and sustainable development, the West Africa Economic Summit aligns with Agenda 2063 and UNESCO’s cultural policies.

The West Africa Economic Summit in Abuja indeed serves as a catalyst for economic transformation, featuring visionary artists who blend tradition with innovation.