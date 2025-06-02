Viral Video: Gov Eno’s daughter manipulated by false prophets – AKSG

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – AKWA Ibom State Government has explained that Mrs Jane Eddidiong Ufot was under the manipulation of ‘false prophets’ to share the viral video in which she called out her father, Governor Umo Eno, over perceived evil forces behind last year’s death of her mother, Pastor Mrs Patience Eno.

Apparently after failing to get his father’s attention within a tight ultimatum she set, Jane, Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment, had shared the video of her and little daughter expressing intense threat to their lives by same evil forces they believed “sacrificed” the late Akwa Ibom First Lady and warning the governor to never allow them killed same way.

In the latest response released by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the state government said the governor’s daughter acted under the influence of false prophets taking advantage of the trauma of losing a dear mother.

Not denying the video, Umanah said it, “Reflects a moment of emotional outpouring from a bereaved child who, under the influence of false prophets, had been misled to believe the family’s involvement in politics contributed to her mother’s demise. The child was simply seeking attention and reassurance of her father during a time of deep grief”

Pointing at perceived detractors for spreading the video which stirred a buzz weekend on social media, Umanah stated, “The video in question captures an incident that occurred shortly after the painful passing of the Governor’s beloved wife last year.

“It is disheartening that a private and traumatic moment involving a grieving young girl is now being maliciously weaponized in an attempt to tarnish the image of the Governor and score cheap political points.

“At no point in the said video did the child accuse the Governor of causing her mother’s death, as falsely portrayed by mischief makers. Government observed with concern the calculated attempts by detractors and self-styled “pastorpreneurs” to exploit a deeply emotional family moment for political mischief.

“The administration of Pastor Umo Eno will not be distracted from the steady and focused implementation of the ARISE Agenda, which has brought unprecedented development to every sector of the State.

“It is unfortunate and deeply regrettable that certain individuals would twist such a tender family moment to suit their false and malicious agenda. These actions reflect the desperation of those unsettled by the Governor’s visible, verifiable, and widely celebrated achievements.”

In the first of the twin viral videos was Eno’s daughter affirming, “My name is Jane Eddidiong Ufot, SSA to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment.

“Daddy, I will send this particular post to only you. Please let us talk before this thing destroys. I’m not a sacrifice. Mummy was, I’m not. I give you few minutes, if you don’t work, I’ve posted this thing to everywhere.”

In another attached video, Ufot was heard instructing her little daughter who was repeating after her in a video call, “Please tell Grandpa, do you want them to kill us. Do you want us to die like my baby brother died.”

Jane continued, “If I die today or my daughter dies, ‘Agimini’, If we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go scot free. Please hear this thing. I’m more interested in my life.”

At the shock death of the Mrs Patience Eno Spetember last year, the governor announced eldest daughter, Lady Helen Obareki, to occupy the Akwa Ibom First Lady’s office and carry on with her Golden Initiatives For All (GIFA) pet project.