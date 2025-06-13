Viral Video: FCT Police arrest officers, launch investigation into alleged harassment

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a formal investigation into a viral video circulating on social media, in which an unidentified man alleges harassment by police officers.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development on Friday, stating that preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred on June 4, 2025, around 1 p.m.

According to Adeh, the officers involved were part of a surveillance team from the Kubwa Area Command, conducting routine patrols around the Chikakore Bridge axis—a location flagged for heightened security surveillance.

“The officers observed a vehicle that had been parked suspiciously for over 20 minutes along FO1–Chikakore Road,” she explained. “Upon approaching, they found two male occupants. During routine questioning, one of the individuals became confrontational, challenged the officers’ authority, and accused them of harassment.”

The individual reportedly called the attention of passersby in an attempt to escalate the situation publicly, leading to the viral footage.

“In view of the video’s circulation and in the spirit of transparency, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has summoned the officers involved,” Adeh said. “Internal administrative procedures are now underway.”

She further urged the individuals featured in the video to come forward and submit an official statement, which would help investigators establish the full context and facts of the incident.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and respectful engagement with the public,” Adeh stated, urging anyone with relevant information to reach out directly to the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

The investigation is ongoing.